Photos: FOUR HUNDRED YEARS to Reissue TRANSMIT FAILURE, Share Remixed and Remastered "AN HOUR TOO LATE"

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Four Hundred Years are revisiting a defining chapter of their history with a newly remixed and remastered edition of TRANSMIT FAILURE, arriving November 20 via Thirty Something Records and Lovitt Records. Pre-orders open today, November 6, through the band's Bandcamp page as part of Bandcamp Friday.

Alongside the announcement, the band has shared 'An Hour Too Late,' the second preview of the reissue, following the recently released title track.

Beneath the song's intensity lies a deeply personal account of heartbreak and self-examination. Daron Hollowell recalls: ''An Hour Too Late' might be the most personal song Four Hundred Years ever wrote, and it was the one crowds sang back to us the loudest.'

Written during his first real breakup, the song took shape over months of live performances, though its lyrics remained unfinished until the recording session.

'The morning I was set to record the vocal at Inner Ear, I sat in the van parked outside the studio, and the lyrics poured out of me: all the regret and pain, and all the things I wanted to tell this person but never could,' Hollowell says. 'The song is about how we project onto another person, and how in doing that we hurt them and ourselves, even when they might be the person we love most.'

That emotional weight carried directly into the performance. 'When I recorded the screaming at the end, I left everything on the tape. When it was done, I went outside and threw up.'

Originally recorded with J. Robbins at Inner Ear Studios in 1998, TRANSMIT FAILURE captured Four Hundred Years pushing their hardcore roots into increasingly intricate and dynamic territory. Its tightly wound guitars, taut rhythm section and raw dual vocals brought together dissonance, melody and political urgency. For this new edition, Robbins returned to the recordings at The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, with remastering by Dan Coutant at Sun Room Audio.

Formed in Tucson, Arizona, in 1996, Four Hundred Years relocated to Richmond, Virginia, becoming part of a fiercely creative DIY hardcore community. The four-piece of Daron Hollowell, Dave Jackson, Erin Housholder and Ash Bruce developed a sound that paired emotional intensity with musical experimentation. Released by Lovitt Records, TRANSMIT FAILURE became a defining document of that evolution.

Hollowell is also revisiting the experiences surrounding the record through Directions in Music, an essay series published on his Collisions of Light Substack. Reflecting on '90s post-hardcore and the making of TRANSMIT FAILURE, the series offers a personal companion to the music.

In a recent installment, Hollowell connects the straight edge movement with today's sober-curious culture while sharing his own story of getting sober. His reflections explore how convictions formed within a music community evolve through addiction, recovery and a changing relationship with the past.

Read Daron Hollowell's Directions in Music Substack: https://collisionsoflight.substack.com/p/directions-in-music-a67

Nearly three decades after its original release, TRANSMIT FAILURE offers a fresh opportunity to hear Four Hundred Years at a pivotal moment, and to explore the lives, politics and community behind the record.

TRANSMIT FAILURE is out November 20 via Thirty Something Records and Lovitt Records. Bandcamp pre-orders are open now.

Photo Credit: Scott Dombrowski















Photo Credit: Scott Dombrowski

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