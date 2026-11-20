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Los Angeles-based electro-pop musician Eva Pagán has shared her sophomore EP, EP2, out now via Too Lost, alongside the track 'Cinema' and its matching DIY music video. The bright, unapologetically queer EP was written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by women, with Pagán writing or co-writing all songs and producing 'Gold.' The project is shaped by pulsing synths, saw bass, electronic drums, and guitar.

Earlier this week, Pagán celebrated the new music with a high-energy live show at Brooklyn's Alphaville. She will bring it home to Los Angeles' Bar Lubitsch on December 12.

Pagán shares, 'All of the songs are inspired, in one way or another, by the independence of being a girl in my mid-20s living in a big city and chasing my dreams. Fast-paced, electronic songs like '24/7' and slower, more introspective songs like 'Dreams' and 'Qué Dulce' all have a common thread: ties to my heritage via Spanglish lyrics, and a focus on queer storytelling.'

The project boasts an all-female lineup of producers Sabrina Song, Pagán and Amanda Joy, writers Pagán, Song, Emma Botti, and Joy, engineer Samantha Henry and mastering engineer Gabi Grella.

'Cinema,' out today, is a club-inspired anthem co-written with NYC-based musician and producer Sabrina Song. Pagán adds, 'I want to hear this at the club! Even though the lyrics are honest and about wanting a romance movie kind of love, it's also really danceable. I made it with Sabrina Song and we had so much fun in that writer's room, which I think really comes through in the gang vocals and general energy of the song.'

The recently shared electro-pop track 'I Love It, It's So Scary,' and its matching music video shot in the Los Angeles hills, celebrates women and the freedom of choice. Pagán says it's about, 'the joy of independence as a young, single, queer, childfree woman: the world is my oyster, which I don't take for granted! The song is a love letter to all the women that came before me that fought for my freedom to live my life the way that I want to, a life that may not include marriage or children at all – the bottom line is that it's my choice, and I love that (but it's also so scary!)'

Eva Pagán, formerly Eva Westphal, grew up between Miami and Boston before arriving in New York City. After graduating from Columbia University, she settled in Los Angeles for law school at USC. Now performing under her mother's maiden name, Pagán is re-introducing herself with EP2, a project that explores her roots and her identity with sounds that she loves, made with her closest collaborators. She has sold out Baby's All Right, played SXSW and has received the BMI John Lennon Award, with EP release shows planned in NYC and Los Angeles.

Tracklist

01. 24/7

02. I Love It, It's So Scary

03. Cinema

04. Gold

05. Qué Dulce

06. Dreams

Eva Pagán Live 2026

Dec. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Bar Lubitsch with Jasper Bickers

About Eva Pagán

Eva Pagán is a queer, Puerto Rican-German musician known for her signature Spanglish electropop sound and vulnerable lyrics. Formerly performing as Eva Westphal, she reclaimed her mother's maiden name as part of a larger reintroduction rooted in her heritage. Her debut EP under her new name, 'EP1,' arrived in November 2025 as a love letter to her immigrant family, earning comparisons to Empress Of, early Christina Aguilera, and Charli XCX. Her music is written, produced, mixed, and mastered by an all-women team. Her sophomore EP, EP2, arrives via Too Lost on November 20th.

Photo Credit: Luna Alatorre | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Luna Alatorre | Download hi-res image

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