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Enigmatic Liverpool sound collective EJOY bring their second EP, EJOY2, out via Modern Sky, completing a collection of four tracks of fully developed eclecticism, sonic diversity and artistic juxtaposition. Built on solid soul foundations with psychedelic textures, electronic influences and hazy, funk-affected dream pop, the EP is completed with previously unreleased song, One Become Two.

Maintaining limited personal profile while releasing music throughout 2026, EJOY celebrated national radio play for their September single, Love Bugs, followed by October's Sun Shines High pushing into further broadcast terrain and influential tastemaker playlists. Melding Motown, psychedelic rock, classic funk, alternative R&B and sophisticated soul, drawing on the production techniques of Phil Spector, the lyricism of SZA and the melodic sensibilities of Sade, the four-piece have told a compelling story through their music alone.

Across EJOY2's four newest songs, the collective explores their individuality and the resolved tensions within their intense collectivism. What each member brings in different approaches to rhythm, melody and atmosphere is their uncontested strength, whether bringing the Latin American and African influences of Heaven, prioritising the playful abandon of Love Bugs or coalescing around the road trip abstraction of Sun Shines High.

As One Become Two brings the collection to a close with a hypnotic, almost meditative blend of beats, funky instrumentation and dreamlike vocals, EJOY offer the following track-by-track account of their completed second EP.

Track by Track

Heaven

'With Heaven we have tried to merge Latin American/African rhythm with our soulful roots,' says Benji. 'The rhythm section has a Santana feel to it whilst the vocals give it a distinct EJOY feel with hints of gospel and R&B. We have shown our more psychedelic side with this track but without going too far out. It has a controlled waviness, hypnotic rhythm and then an explosive chorus.'

Love Bugs

'The whole 'Love Bugs' idea is quite playful and childlike,' says Ellen. 'It's about being happy in your own little creative space, playing around with ideas, being yourself and not performing for anyone. It's also about love arriving unexpectedly, that feeling of excitement and wonder of having someone new running around in your mind.'

One Become Two

''One Become Two' is pretty straightforward,' says Ryan. 'The tune came about when I was on holiday. Ben, Ellen and Drew were jamming in the room and got the chords, drum beat and melody down. When I got back, I added bass guitar parts and guitars which kind of glued everything together. The lyrics are simple yet effective, the vocal line is a continuous crescendo until it merges with the guitar solo, giving a feeling of coming to the light at the end of the tunnel.'

Sun Shines High

'Lyrics for 'Sun Shines High' began in the back of a car,' says Ellen. 'Each verse exploring a different sense, blending abstract lyricism and surreal imagery. It was inspired by the songs played on the car journey, the music originally came from a set of chords we played around with in the studio a week or so before and then we took inspiration from songs like 'Pink and White' and 'Anyone Who Had a Heart'.'

About EJOY

EJOY comprises Ellen (vocals, lyrics and songwriting), Ryan (guitar, bass, songwriting, engineering and production), Benji (drums, songwriting and co-production), and Drew (synths, keys, songwriting). Their individual backgrounds bring a broad musical perspective to the group: Ryan's Anglo-Chinese heritage and interests in film and recording, Benji's fascination with photography and the rhythms of the natural and built environment, Ellen's grounding in jazz, opera, classical and choral music, and Drew's connection with folk and rock songwriting.

Live Date

EJOY Live – Fri 11 December 2027 – Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room

Photo Credit: Benjamin Robinson













Photo Credit: Benjamin Robinson

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