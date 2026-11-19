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Doves songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Jez Williams has released J.U.M.P., an alternative Christmas single, out now on Earth To Echo Records. The single's 'Celtic swagger' lands on the eve of Williams' debut live dates with Elbow over three nights at Manchester's O2 Ritz this weekend. Williams also announced a run of seven Life Of Me And You independent record shop performances for February and March 2027.

J.U.M.P. is taken from Williams' debut album, Life Of Me And You, released Friday 26 February 2027.

Following the arrival of his debut solo single last month, Williams returns with the swaggering, sharp-toothed beauty of J.U.M.P., the latest to be revealed from the upcoming solo album. Looking further to the horizon following this weekend's home city live dates with Elbow, Williams also announced a run of seven special, intimate appearances in collaboration with independent UK record shops, starting at Action Records, Preston on Saturday 20 February 2027.

Picking out the album's opening track, Hollow Man, to bring light to his first album recorded, produced and released under his own name, Williams referenced the trials of modern life and the 'tsunamis of information' coming listeners' way. That single and J.U.M.P. are expected to be in the live set as Williams and his three-piece band open for Elbow at Manchester's O2 Ritz over three consecutive nights from tomorrow (Friday 20 November 2026).

Taking a step to the side of the expected melancholic splendour of Doves and moving into realms occupied by Williams' personal influences, not limited to Lou Reed, The Cure and Talking Heads, but also Balearic, Brazilian and 'slow soul' moods, J.U.M.P. leaps out as a clear album highlight. Intentionally bold, and seasonally appropriate, it's a call for human connection and tolerance, whatever the headwinds pushing against those values.

'My intention with 'J.U.M.P.' is hopeful, as in 'jump right in'. It's talking to someone else, saying that I haven't heard from them for ages and I want to see them alive, living,' he explains. 'I like the Celtic swagger of the recording, I've always loved The Pogues, and I wanted to make sure there was a bit of that bite in it.

'In the bridge it says: 'I want to see you / It's time to taste some blood' and it's got a sense of violence in it that I thought was kind of interesting. The imagery, especially at times when people come back together to meet, like at Christmas. It's either mad love or mad hate, isn't it? It might be my alternative Christmas song.'

The album will be released on multiple formats, including a special red vinyl edition only available from independent record shops on the route of the M62 motorway between Liverpool and Hull (famously offering a title to Doves' own M62 Song), with Earth To Echo Records on Friday 26 February 2027. Album highlights will get stripped-back live treatment in some of those outlets during the fortnight of release. Going beyond the north of England to also visit London and the Midlands, the newly announced run of instore dates are as follows:

Instore Dates

Sat 20 February 2027 – Preston, Action Records

Sun 21 February 2027 – Leeds, Vinyl Whistle

Mon 22 February 2027 – Nantwich, Applestump

Tue 23 February 2027 – Liverpool, Jacaranda

Wed 24 February 2027 – Coventry, Just Dropped In

Fri 26 February 2027 – Bury, Wax and Beans

Tue 2 March 2027 – London, Rough Trade Denmark Street

Pre-orders and tickets for each event can be found on the websites of each shop, all listed on Williams' own online store. Williams has hinted at more live dates to come, with listeners urged to sign up for updates.

Williams' work with Doves has international renown, working with bandmates Jimi Goodwin and Andy Williams to produce a cherished catalogue of six albums, including three UK No.1's and radio staple singles including There Goes The Fear, Pounding and Black and White Town. The trio set out on their lives in music with the formation of cult 90's dance trio Sub Sub, with the Williams brothers also detouring to appear as Black Rivers together for one, self-titled album released in 2015.

Connect with Jez Williams online at Instagram and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Mat Norman













Photo Credit: Mat Norman

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