Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single "JUMBOTRON" and Announce Solo Headlining Tour

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Dirty Projectors today announced they've signed to Joyful Noise Recordings and are launching their own new imprint, Well-Tempered Zealot, with the single 'Jumbotron,' their first new music since early 2025. Subverting expectations, there's no guitar: David Longstreth here plays the piano, alongside Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums, Karl McComas-Reichl (Jeff Parker Trio) on upright bass, and a sextet of Los Angeles' finest sax and brass session players.

'Jumbotron' offers a lens metaphor worthy of the band name, with Longstreth singing about two kinds of magnification: the enormity of the world experienced through a child's eyes, and the paradox of new parenthood when life feels so small and so huge at the same time.

'I was thinking about the big screen and the small screen. The big tent and the kind of tent you can make in the living room with a couple couch cushions and a blanket or two. Life and entertainment; attention and volume; focus and detail; quality and value. Listen to the song!,' says Longstreth.

Longstreth also announced a solo headlining spring tour, where he'll play intimate venues in America, Europe and the U.K., as well as Knoxville's Big Ears festival on April 2nd.

Dirty Projectors (Solo) 2027 Headlining Tour

04/02/27 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/15/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center *

04/17/27 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music *

04/20/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Ethical Society *

04/21/27 - New Haven, CT - Firehouse 12

04/23/27 - Boston, MA - Museum of Fine Arts *

04/24/27 - Kingston, NY - Assembly *

04/25/27 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

05/08/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid the Cat Auditorium

05/14/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

05/15/27 - Point Reyes, CA - Dance Palace

05/20/27 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

05/21/27 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

06/11/27 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

06/12/27 - Glasgow, U.K. - Oran Mor

06/14/27 - London, UK - Kings Place

06/15/27 - Paris, FR - Café de la Danse

06/17/27 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg Hertz

06/18/27 - Brussels, BE - Musée Botanique

06/19/27 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl

06/20/27 - Copenhagen, DK - The Koncerthuset - Studie 2

06/22/27 - Stockholm, SE - Södra Teatern

06/23/27 - Norway, OS - Kulturkirken Jakob

06/25/27 - Berlin, DE - Lido

* w/ Otto Benson opening

Ticket Information

Tickets go on-sale Thursday 10am local time. Fans pre-sale starts immediately with password 'PIANO'.

Except: Chicago: on-sale Friday. London: on-sale Friday, fan pre-sale starts Thursday. Boston: on-sale December 1st.

More information is available at dirtyprojectors.net and joyfulnoiserecordings.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Reamer













Photo Credit: Matthew Reamer

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