 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single "JUMBOTRON" and Announce Solo Headlining Tour

The band signed to Joyful Noise Recordings and launched its own imprint, Well-Tempered Zealot, with the track featuring David Longstreth on piano and Chris Bear.

By:
Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single

Dirty Projectors today announced they've signed to Joyful Noise Recordings and are launching their own new imprint, Well-Tempered Zealot, with the single 'Jumbotron,' their first new music since early 2025. Subverting expectations, there's no guitar: David Longstreth here plays the piano, alongside Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums, Karl McComas-Reichl (Jeff Parker Trio) on upright bass, and a sextet of Los Angeles' finest sax and brass session players.

'Jumbotron' offers a lens metaphor worthy of the band name, with Longstreth singing about two kinds of magnification: the enormity of the world experienced through a child's eyes, and the paradox of new parenthood when life feels so small and so huge at the same time.

'I was thinking about the big screen and the small screen. The big tent and the kind of tent you can make in the living room with a couple couch cushions and a blanket or two. Life and entertainment; attention and volume; focus and detail; quality and value. Listen to the song!,' says Longstreth.

Longstreth also announced a solo headlining spring tour, where he'll play intimate venues in America, Europe and the U.K., as well as Knoxville's Big Ears festival on April 2nd.

Dirty Projectors (Solo) 2027 Headlining Tour

04/02/27 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

04/15/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center *

04/17/27 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music *

04/20/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Ethical Society *

04/21/27 - New Haven, CT - Firehouse 12

04/23/27 - Boston, MA - Museum of Fine Arts *

04/24/27 - Kingston, NY - Assembly *

04/25/27 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

05/08/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid the Cat Auditorium

05/14/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

05/15/27 - Point Reyes, CA - Dance Palace

05/20/27 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

05/21/27 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

06/11/27 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

06/12/27 - Glasgow, U.K. - Oran Mor

06/14/27 - London, UK - Kings Place

06/15/27 - Paris, FR - Café de la Danse

06/17/27 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg Hertz

06/18/27 - Brussels, BE - Musée Botanique

06/19/27 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl

06/20/27 - Copenhagen, DK - The Koncerthuset - Studie 2

06/22/27 - Stockholm, SE - Södra Teatern

06/23/27 - Norway, OS - Kulturkirken Jakob

06/25/27 - Berlin, DE - Lido

* w/ Otto Benson opening

Ticket Information

Tickets go on-sale Thursday 10am local time. Fans pre-sale starts immediately with password 'PIANO'.

Except: Chicago: on-sale Friday. London: on-sale Friday, fan pre-sale starts Thursday. Boston: on-sale December 1st.

More information is available at dirtyprojectors.net and joyfulnoiserecordings.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Reamer

Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single

Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single

Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single

Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single


Photo Credit: Matthew Reamer
Recent Articles
Third Coast Percussion and Jlin Release VERNACULAR Album on Rockwell Records
Third Coast Percussion and Jlin Release VERNACULAR Album on Rockwell Records
10/23/2026
Morgan Garrett to Release Album HICK January 15, 2027; North American Tour Begins January 7
Morgan Garrett to Release Album HICK January 15, 2027; North American Tour Begins January 7
11/10/2026
Jack Larkin to Release PURKINJE SHIFT Album, Shares "Matches & Oil"
Jack Larkin to Release PURKINJE SHIFT Album, Shares "Matches & Oil"
8/20/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts