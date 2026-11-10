My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Dirty Projectors Share New Single "JUMBOTRON" and Announce Solo Headlining Tour
The band signed to Joyful Noise Recordings and launched its own imprint, Well-Tempered Zealot, with the track featuring David Longstreth on piano and Chris Bear.
Dirty Projectors today announced they've signed to Joyful Noise Recordings and are launching their own new imprint, Well-Tempered Zealot, with the single 'Jumbotron,' their first new music since early 2025. Subverting expectations, there's no guitar: David Longstreth here plays the piano, alongside Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums, Karl McComas-Reichl (Jeff Parker Trio) on upright bass, and a sextet of Los Angeles' finest sax and brass session players.
'Jumbotron' offers a lens metaphor worthy of the band name, with Longstreth singing about two kinds of magnification: the enormity of the world experienced through a child's eyes, and the paradox of new parenthood when life feels so small and so huge at the same time.
'I was thinking about the big screen and the small screen. The big tent and the kind of tent you can make in the living room with a couple couch cushions and a blanket or two. Life and entertainment; attention and volume; focus and detail; quality and value. Listen to the song!,' says Longstreth.
Longstreth also announced a solo headlining spring tour, where he'll play intimate venues in America, Europe and the U.K., as well as Knoxville's Big Ears festival on April 2nd.
Dirty Projectors (Solo) 2027 Headlining Tour
04/02/27 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
04/15/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center *
04/17/27 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music *
04/20/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Ethical Society *
04/21/27 - New Haven, CT - Firehouse 12
04/23/27 - Boston, MA - Museum of Fine Arts *
04/24/27 - Kingston, NY - Assembly *
04/25/27 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *
05/08/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid the Cat Auditorium
05/14/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
05/15/27 - Point Reyes, CA - Dance Palace
05/20/27 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
05/21/27 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door
06/11/27 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall
06/12/27 - Glasgow, U.K. - Oran Mor
06/14/27 - London, UK - Kings Place
06/15/27 - Paris, FR - Café de la Danse
06/17/27 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg Hertz
06/18/27 - Brussels, BE - Musée Botanique
06/19/27 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl
06/20/27 - Copenhagen, DK - The Koncerthuset - Studie 2
06/22/27 - Stockholm, SE - Södra Teatern
06/23/27 - Norway, OS - Kulturkirken Jakob
06/25/27 - Berlin, DE - Lido
* w/ Otto Benson opening
Ticket Information
Tickets go on-sale Thursday 10am local time. Fans pre-sale starts immediately with password 'PIANO'.
Except: Chicago: on-sale Friday. London: on-sale Friday, fan pre-sale starts Thursday. Boston: on-sale December 1st.
More information is available at dirtyprojectors.net and joyfulnoiserecordings.com.
Photo Credit: Matthew Reamer
Photo Credit: Matthew Reamer
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