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Deryck Whibley of the Grammy-nominated rock band Sum 41 has announced SUM 41 DIAMONDS OF THE NIGHT: VOL 1, his debut solo record, set for release March 19, 2027 via Rise Records. The album offers listeners an intimate and reimagined look at Sum 41's discography. The first single, 'With Me (First Dance Version),' is available to stream now with a new music video.

Whibley will also head out on the Diamonds of the Night Tour in April 2027 in support of the record, performing across Europe in Germany, Italy, France, and England. Tickets for the European dates will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, November 24 at 10AM local time and for general on-sale Friday, November 25 at 10AM local time.

iHeartRadio has also confirmed that Whibley will join the lineup for the 2027 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One concert event on January 16 at the Kia Forum. He will join already announced performers including Evanescence, The Offspring, a special performance from Billy Corgan, Death Cab for Cutie, Slightly Stoopid, Modest Mouse, Young the Giant, The Warning and Temper City.

About the Album

Throughout 2019 and 2020, Whibley tinkered with stripped-down arrangements of signature songs, reinventing staples from his catalog with the intention of playing them live. The title comes from a lyric in Sum 41's 'Murder of Crows.' The 'diamonds of the night' are the stars. 'These songs were the stars to me,' Whibley shares, 'the ones I felt worked best for this album.'

Produced, engineered, and mixed by Whibley himself, the album frames twelve Sum 41 classics in a new light.

He didn't just 'de-electrify' or 'unplug' the songs. Rather, he reframed entire arrangements and rebuilt the compositions from the ground up once again. For Whibley, it went beyond being 'a traditional acoustic record.' Instead, he got into the DNA of songs he'd written and surrounded and supported his original words with live strings, lush piano, and intimate production. It was both exciting and energizing for him as a songwriter.

'I believe the music tells you what to do. You always hear artists say, 'Songs are like your children.' I think it's the opposite. Songs are like your parents because they guide you and show you where to go,' shares Whibley.

Speaking about 'With Me (First Dance Version),' he shares, 'This is the version I wished was originally recorded. Over the years, it grew to be one of our biggest songs online. I even started hearing about people using 'With Me' at their weddings, because it's universally a love song. I was actually at a wedding where the couple played it. The first half was slow and nice, but the song tears everyone's head off later! I left and said, 'I need to make a new version of this'. That's how we got to the wedding dance version. I tried to bring out the feelings that were always there, but were hiding since they were drowned in distortion and loud production.'

Tracklist

1. Still Waiting (Diamond Version)

2. Blood In My Eyes (Diamond Version)

3. With Me (First Dance Version)

4. Fat Lip (Diamond Version)

5. The Hell Song (Diamond Version)

6. House Of Liars (Diamond Version)

7. Over My Head (Diamond Version)

8. Walking Disaster (Diamond Version)

9. Dopamine (Diamond Version)

10. Landmines (Diamond Version)

11. Pieces (Diamond Version)

12. Twisted By Design (Diamond Version)

2027 Tour Dates

January 16 – Inglewood, CA - iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One

April 13 – Cologne, DE - Stadthalle Köln

April 15 – Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit

April 16 – Munich, DE - Nachtwerk

April 18 – Milan, IT - Fabrique Milano

April 20 – Paris, FR - Bataclan

April 21 – Strasbourg, FR - La Laiterie

April 23 – Rouen, FR - Le106

April 27 – Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

April 28 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

About Deryck Whibley

Looking back at Whibley's 29-year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented its place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades. The band released its farewell double-LP, Heaven :x: Hell, in 2024, its most ambitious album to date. Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks.

Whibley's creative pursuits extend far beyond music. Last year, he launched his original clothing line Walking Disaster, which unveiled at Warped Orlando 2025. Designed entirely by himself, Walking Disaster is more than a clothing brand — it's a movement, encouraging people to own their chaos with a DIY, punk spirit. In 2024, he released his memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, an international bestseller that offers a deeply personal look at his rise to fame, struggles with addiction, path to recovery, and surviving abuse, making for a raw and honest story of resilience, healing and balance.

Whibley is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the punk rock band Sum 41, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. Over the years, the band has become known for its distinctive blend of punk rock, metal, pop-punk, and alternative influences. Whibley's dynamic stage presence and ability to craft songs that are both infectious and emotionally resonant helped solidify Sum 41 as one of the most influential acts of the early 2000s punk scene. Beyond his work with the band, he has collaborated with a range of artists as a writer, producer, and mixer, including Iggy Pop, Avril Lavigne, Tommy Lee and Operation M.D., among others.

For years, these songs helped define who Deryck Whibley was. Now, fans get to hear them through the person he's become.

Follow Deryck Whibley on Instagram and Facebook. Walking Disaster is on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn













Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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