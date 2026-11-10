Photos: Dark Star Jubilee 2027 Lineup to Feature Greensky Bluegrass, The Allman Betts Band, Melvin Seals & JGB

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Dark Star Jubilee will return to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, May 28-30, 2027, bringing together three nights of Dark Star Orchestra and a wide-ranging lineup spanning bluegrass, Southern rock, funk, roots music, and the broader jam community for the festival's 14th annual edition.

The newly announced 2027 lineup features three nights of Dark Star Orchestra, alongside Greensky Bluegrass, The Allman Betts Band, Melvin Seals & JGB with Mads Tolling, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dumpstaphunk, Saxsquatch, Jeff Mattson & Friends, Skeleton Crewe, Clay Street Unit, Magoo, Bella Rayne, New Gypsy Cowboys, Hot Like Mars, and Rob K & Sean's Voodoo Mixtape.

Hosted by Dark Star Orchestra and produced by All Good Presents, Dark Star Jubilee has grown into a Memorial Day Weekend tradition built around live music, camping, and the sense of community that has surrounded the festival since its beginning.

The 2027 edition arrives during an especially active period for Dark Star Orchestra, which continues to play a central role in the evolving Grateful Dead community. After nearly 30 years and more than 3,400 performances, the band has seen renewed attention from longtime Dead Heads and younger audiences alike, while continuing its tradition of recreating historic Grateful Dead concerts and allowing each performance to develop with the same improvisational freedom at the heart of the original music.

That spirit carries directly into the Jubilee. Across three days at Legend Valley, the festival brings together artists connected to different corners and generations of the roots, jam, funk, bluegrass, and Grateful Dead worlds, with Dark Star Orchestra anchoring all three nights.

Now entering its 14th edition, Dark Star Jubilee has developed its own rhythm and identity at Legend Valley, where fans camp on-site and spend the full weekend immersed in the music. The scale remains intentionally communal, with the festival continuing to emphasize the relaxed, family-style atmosphere that has become central to the Jubilee experience.

The event also continues a long relationship between Dark Star Orchestra and All Good Presents. All Good founder Tim Walther has managed Dark Star Orchestra for nearly 20 years, while the company has built its broader live-music history around many of the same values that define the Jubilee: adventurous programming, long-term artist relationships, and a strong sense of community around the live experience.

Dark Star Jubilee 2027 follows another busy year across the Dark Star Orchestra and All Good Presents worlds. DSO's 2026 touring has included major destination and anniversary performances, including its two-night return to Berkeley's Greek Theatre around Jerry Garcia's birthday and The Days Between, and will continue on November 21st with a special Rex Foundation Benefit at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. celebrating 45 years of Reckoning. For the one-night-only event, DSO will recreate a full three-set show from the Grateful Dead's historic 1980 Reckoning era, beginning with an acoustic set before moving into two electric sets.

For All Good Presents, the Jubilee remains one of the company's signature annual gatherings and an extension of its decades-long history within the jam and roots music community.

Early Bird Tickets for Dark Star Jubilee 2027 go on sale Friday, November 13th at 10am ET.

General festival information, ticket packages, camping details, and updates are available at DarkStarJubilee.com.

Event Details

What: Dark Star Jubilee 2027

When: May 28-30, 2027

Where: Legend Valley - Thornville, OH

Tickets: Early Bird On Sale Friday, November 13th at 10am ET

More Information: DarkStarJubilee.com











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