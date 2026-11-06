Photos: (D)Juno Releases Nine-Track EP '(D)' Following Breakout Single 'BB Bringue'

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Paris-based artist (D)Juno releases her brand new EP '(D)' today, marking the next chapter for one of the most distinctive new voices emerging from the French music scene.

A playful, poetic and genre-defying artist, (D)Juno moves freely between singing, rapping and spoken-word sensibilities, bringing together R&B, neo-soul and bossa nova with the sounds of DMV and plug. Rooted in the language and references of her generation, her music balances infectious energy with a deeply personal approach to storytelling, creating a sound and visual identity that's entirely her own.

Her breakout single 'BB Bringue' has become a defining moment, surpassing 3.1 million streams on Spotify, 700,000 views on YouTube and 60,000 TikTok creations. (D)Juno has also caught the attention of International Artists including PARTYNEXTDOOR, SZA, Kelela, Ayra Starr, and Theodora, hailing her as an artist to watch well beyond France.

But 'BB Bringue' is only one side of her world. Across the nine tracks of '(D)', (D)Juno explores a wider emotional and sonic landscape, moving between mischievous self-assurance, tenderness, desire and darker introspection. The EP captures an artist equally at home in moments of uninhibited release, and personal vulnerability.

(D)Juno invites listeners deeper into her world: one where confidence meets contradiction, poetry meets instinct, and genres are there to be bent rather than obeyed. Following the momentum of 'BB Bringue', the EP signals the arrival of an artist whose ambition extends far beyond a summer hit, and whose next chapter is increasingly international.

Listen to the EP here.

About (D)Juno

Raised by a Guadeloupean mother and an Ivorian father, (D)Juno grew up in a bilingual French-English household where art played a central role. A classically trained pianist from the age of four, she began writing songs for friends during middle school, transforming their stories into music as a way of making them feel heard. That instinct for connection remains at the heart of her work today, alongside a natural curiosity that has led her to move between languages, genres and artistic identities without settling into a single category.

Her rise has already translated into growing recognition across the French cultural landscape. Following her appearance on 'Finis-les', La Fève's comeback track, alongside 13 Jenaya, (D)Juno has performed at We Love Green, where Theodora invited her on stage, and appeared at Yardland. Her emerging profile has also drawn coverage from Vogue France, Cosmopolitan France, Le Monde, ELLE France and Les Inrockuptibles.

EP Tracklist

1. Ousmane Stunt

2. Toutes

3. Mien

4. Fais moi rire

5. Don Junio

6. BB Bringue

7. Carré

8. Persévère

9. Tailleur Piranha

Follow (D)Juno on Spotify.













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