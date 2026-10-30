Photos: DAISYCHAIN Release Grungy 90s-Inspired Track 'TAR'

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Chicago-based psych rock trio Daisychain has released 'Tar,' a new track the band describes as moving through the dark thickness of grief. Building and brooding over distorted guitars and vocal harmonies, the song is inspired by 90s grunge-rock and moves the way tar might — slow, sticky and heavy. It was produced, mixed and mastered by Chicago producer, engineer and multi-instrumentalist Noam Wallenberg, whose past credits include Vulfpeck, A$AP Rocky and Mac Miller.

Since the release of their debut album last summer, the band has remained on the road with non-stop shows across the country and made their European debut last year. Their live shows will continue throughout the Southern U.S. with stops across Texas, Florida and more, including a hometown show on December 5.

Bassist and vocalist Nickole Regala shares, 'We thought heavy, distorted guitar tones, the use of space in the drum beat, and slanted '90s grunge-rock style vocal harmonies would suit the overall expression in the lyrics. The overall vibe of this song is macabre, though also deeply sensitive and sad. The strong tones in the layered guitars are padded by a barely noticeable and unsettling layer of sound. The dynamic relationship between the subtle and not-so-subtle tones are what keep the song from coagulating and maintain a driving, malleable sound throughout the track.'

Produced by producer, mixer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Prince), the 2025 debut album, All In A Name, showcases Daisychain's complexities as people, tight-knit bond as friends and versatility as artists, featuring sounds from wood winds, chimes, pump organs, mixed with synthesized vocal and guitar harmonies. Matching the band's name, the project sonically blends sultry and soulful vocals with moments of fierce garage-rock and classic 1970s rock.

Daisychain is a femme-fronted psych/blues rock trio from Chicago made up of Nickole Regala (bass, vocals), Frankie Sripada (lead guitar) and Sophia Williams (rhythm guitar, vocals). Formed in 2017, Regala and Williams met at a local open mic night, and weeks later they were jamming. Sripada was invited into the mix, and the trio began rehearsing as Daisychain in the basement of their neighborhood coffee shop. Since then, the trio has toured the country, including playing Chicago's Metro, and continues to build their presence within the indie psych rock landscape.

About Daisychain

Driven by dual lead vocal, dynamic guitars, and weird female energy, a la Patti Smith and PJ Harvey, Daisychain is rock 'n' roll's answer to the 2020's non-stop doom, gloom and disposable relationships. A family of friends in tumultuous times, the band's music builds upon time tested blues rock, intimate psychedelia, soulful girl groups, and the fuzz driven angst of grunge. The band, made up of Nickole Regala (bass, vocals), Frankie Sripada (lead guitar) and Sophia Williams (rhythm guitar, vocals), have toured relentlessly since their formation in 2017, including dates supporting Frankie & The Witchfingers, Neal Francis, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Death Valley Girls and Gyasi among others. The band independently released their Sylvia Massy-produced debut LP, 'All In A Name,' in June 2025. They recently completed their first European Tour.

Daisychain Live U.S. Fall 2026

Oct. 30 - Knoxville, TN - Preservation Pub

Oct. 31 - Knoxville, TN - Preservation Pub

Nov. 1 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone

Nov. 4 - St. Augustine, FL - Sarbez

Nov. 5 - Miami, FL - Churchills

Nov. 6 - Orlando, FL - Wills Pub

Nov. 7 - Gainesville, FL - The Ox

Nov. 8 - Tampa, FL - New World Brewery

Nov. 10 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

Nov. 11 - New Orleans, LA - The Crypt

Nov. 12 - Houston, TX - Axelrad Beer Garden

Nov. 13 - Austin, TX - The 13th Floor

Nov. 14 - San Antonio, TX - The Starlighter House

Nov. 15 - Waco, TX - Truelove Bar

Nov. 16 - Dallas, TX - The B Side (Zounds Sounds B Side)

Nov. 18 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

Nov. 19 - Tulsa, OK - Whittier Bar

Nov. 20 - Fayetteville, AR - Punk Truck Stop

Nov. 21 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

Nov. 22 - Nashville, TN - The 5 Spot

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village with Machin, ASI ASI

Photo Credit: Vicki Holda | Download hi-res image















Photo Credit: Vicki Holda | Download hi-res image

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