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Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter Chris Principe, best known as a founding member and bassist of indie-rock band Hooray For Earth, returns with 'Bombs,' an anti-war folk-rock single drawing inspiration from the classic protest songs of the 1960s. After nearly a decade away from releasing original music, Principe continues his return with a track confronting the fear, misinformation and political rhetoric used to justify military action in the Middle East.

Featuring an organic arrangement of acoustic and electric instrumentation, including harmonica, mandolin, keyboards and live drums, 'Bombs' embraces the directness and honesty at the heart of traditional folk protest music. Alongside its anti-war message, the track takes a satirical approach to the contradictions of America First politics, pairing pointed commentary with short, memorable songwriting.

''Bombs' is an anti-war song about the way fear, lies, and political rhetoric were used to justify recent military action in the Middle East. It was very much inspired by the classic folk protest songs of the 1960s, particularly their ability to confront difficult subjects with direct and memorable songwriting. There's also a separate satirical element pointing out the absurdity of America First politics.' Principe explains. 'I wanted the song to be short, simple, and honest.'

Following the June releases of 'Judge & Jury' and 'Us Vs. Them,' 'Bombs' is the third single from Principe's forthcoming five-song EP, slated for 2027. The project will also feature two more personal songs reflecting on his experiences during and after his years with Hooray For Earth.

During his time with Hooray For Earth, Principe toured extensively throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. His return to original music has attracted regional press attention, including features in the Providence Journal, Worcester Magazine and Rhode Island Monthly. He has also formed a new band, Chris Principe & The Forgotten, performing throughout New England.

'Bombs' is out November 20, 2026.

About Chris Principe

Chris Principe is a Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter, best known as a founding member and bassist of indie-rock band Hooray For Earth. During his time with the group, he toured extensively throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

After nearly a decade away from releasing original music, Principe returned in June 2026 with 'Judge & Jury' and 'Us Vs. Them,' two politically charged singles exploring division, learned hatred and shared humanity. Both were mixed by Dan Konopka of OK Go, with former Hooray For Earth bandmate Noel Heroux contributing synth bass to 'Us Vs. Them.'

His third single, 'Bombs,' arrives November 20, 2026. An anti-war folk-rock song, it examines the fear and rhetoric used to justify military conflict in the Middle East, while separately satirizing the contradictions of America First politics.

All three singles are part of a forthcoming five-song EP planned for 2027, which will also feature two more personal songs reflecting on Principe's experiences during and after his years with Hooray For Earth.

Chris Principe links: Instagram | YouTube | Bandcamp | Spotify | Apple Music

Photo Credit: Anna Briggs













Photo Credit: Anna Briggs

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