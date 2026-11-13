Photos: Cherry Bomb Releases Debut Solo Album THE PURSUIT OF PLEASURE

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Today, Cherry Bomb, the Los Angeles-based solo project of MisterWives' Mandy Lee, has released her debut solo album, The Pursuit of Pleasure.

For over a decade, the independent singer-songwriter has been a force in the alt pop scene, captivating crowds with commanding live performances and stunning vocals, and now, with the new record, she's ready to offer a sound that's electric, euphoric, and powerful.

'Viva la diva!' is not just an unofficial motto for the record, but a new philosophy Mandy Lee adopted for The Pursuit of Pleasure. Written during a period of emotional struggle and dramatic life changes, Cherry Bomb sought refuge in powerful pop anthems, big dance numbers, and the glitter and glam of the diva in her heart. What came next was a dramatic songwriting challenge she set for herself: all bangers, no ballads.

'Joy is how we survive grief, and this project explores what it means to move through pain while still finding pleasure,' says Lee about her new record. 'This album unravels the guilt, shame and judgment we are often conditioned to carry when exploring, and it's about choosing ourselves as well as our own desires — stepping into intuition and away from all that inhibits who we truly are, not who we are expected to be. Inspired by my muses — The Birth of Venus, Eve, and the little rebellious firecracker who never shied away from her muchness — 'The Pursuit of Pleasure' is an un-forbidden liberation back to self.'

Album centerpiece 'Oxymoronic' alchemizes sorrow by playing with polarity. 'Oxymoronic is for the stage of bittersweet good grief when contradictory emotions exist side by side,' says Lee. 'Healing is anything but linear, and dancing in the discomfort of those juxtaposing feelings has been the way through the messy process of knowing that what's best doesn't always feel the best.'

To celebrate the dawn of a new era, Cherry Bomb will be hosting a sold-out album release show in Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge on November 18. She will then make her homecoming solo debut in Brooklyn, NY's Baby's All Right on December 7. Tickets are also sold out.

Tracklist

01 Never Be Me (M★ther★cker)

02 Curtain Call

03 Crash!

04 Digital Girl

05 Oxymoronic

06 Sorry You're Not Sorry

07 No Hard Feelings

08 Cocoon

09 P.O.P.

10 3:33

11 Myriad Reflector

The Singles

Earlier this year, Lee unveiled Cherry Bomb with the splashy, upbeat banger 'Never Be Me (M★ther★cker).' PAPER Magazine, who debuted the video, wrote, 'The track is pop perfection, chronicling her departure from her old life and excitement for the road ahead. Her fluttering vocals that earworm synths define this genre she's calling 'popera.' Adding, the video, 'highlights bright, DIY-ed costumes and the feminine energy-filled community that's helped her reach these new heights.'

Listeners then got a taste of Mandy Lee's rebellious side with 'Digital Girl,' a dizzying Y2K-inspired synth pop single offering fiery resistance to the pressures of modernity. FLOOD Magazine, who debuted the official music video on April 2, compared the 'digital-age operatics' of her vocals to Caroline Polacheck, and they said it's 'just as vibrant as the song itself. Immersing the viewer in the colorful world the song establishes with its explosive chorus and underlying '00s club beat, the video also emphasizes the lyrical themes explored on the single.'

Cherry Bomb's artistic vision then grew to biblical proportions on the glamorous, disco pop anthem of 'Sorry You're Not Sorry', a story of self-love, confidence, and alchemizing heartbreak into heartbeats, pumping all the pain away one dance at a time. It mirrors the neon, bedazzled world of Cherry Bomb with feather boas, the highest high heels, and the extravagant spirit of ballrooms, channeling the flamboyance of cult classic films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet.

Her single 'Myriad Reflector' strikes like lightning in a glass jar. Inspired by the original name for the disco ball, Cherry Bomb's latest transforms the cracks between jagged pieces of mirrors — frames for reflection and memory — into beams of light.

For over a decade, Mandy Lee has led alt-pop band MisterWives with her distinctly compelling vocals and commanding stage presence–including several tours, festivals around the world and four official studio albums, one live album and one deluxe album. Now, Lee is ready to shape a sonic universe that completely her own–blending party with the profound. The Pursuit of Pleasure begins today.

About Cherry Bomb

Mandy Lee is stepping into her power with Cherry Bomb — a fierce, glitter-soaked solo project born from rebellion, heartbreak, and radical self-expression. Best known as the powerhouse frontwoman of MisterWives, Lee uses Cherry Bomb as a bridge to get back to who she was before the world told her who to be.

Lee lights on the fuse on her first single, the space disco banger 'Never Be Me,' which she calls 'a declaration of independence about shedding a loveless love. I came home that night from working on the song and just had it blasting in my headphones, dancing around my house alone. It just felt so cathartic.'

Cherry Bomb's second release 'Digital Girl' is a confetti-covered, glitching TV fuzz, y2k party champagne-soaked banger for the overstimulated over-thinkers who just want to be seen for their true colors. In a world dragged around by social media likes that go up in tandem with insecurity driven self doubt, Cherry Bomb is raging against the machine in full technicolor with an unbreakable love from within.

Inspired by icons like Madonna and Blondie, the music fuses space disco, punk spirit, and diary-like confessionals into a sound that's both danceable and defiant. This isn't a reinvention — it's a detonation.

Previously on BroadwayWorld: Photos: Cherry Bomb to Release Debut Solo Album THE PURSUIT OF PLEASURE

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Matty Vogel | Download hi-res image

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