Photos: Carrie St. Louis and Douglas Goodhart to Join Ginger Minj at 54 Below Debut

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On November 10, drag legend Ginger Minj will make her 54 Below debut. Douglas Goodhart (That Bachelorette Show Off-Broadway) and Carrie St. Louis (Just In Time, Wicked, Rock of Ages) will join her as special guests during the show.

Ginger Minj has announced her new EP, The Broad's Way, out on November 6 via PEG Records, distributed by ADA/Warner Music Group. The release includes a collection of iconic Broadway songs from Sister Act, Man of La Mancha, Wicked, Annie Get Your Gun, and more. She also releases a new single, 'The Ladies Who Lunch' from Company, written by Stephen Sondheim and originally introduced by Elaine Stritch.

Ginger Minj on 'The Ladies Who Lunch:' 'There are certain things every gay man is issued at birth: a sense of irony, an opinion about Judy Garland, and a questionable amount of confidence performing 'The Ladies Who Lunch' three martinis deep. I'm just doing my part to keep the tradition alive.'

Ginger Minj will make her 54 Below debut on November 10, performing selections from The Broad's Way alongside a bevy of special, surprise guests.

Tracklist

Fabulous, Baby!

The Impossible Dream

Defying Gravity

The Ladies Who Lunch

Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) [feat. Jujubee]

I Am What I Am

Pre-save The Broad's Way here.

Preorder the exclusive Golden Spotlight vinyl edition of The Broad's Way via Graffiti Records.

Ginger Minj and Jujubee co-star alongside RuPaul and fellow 'Drag Race' legends in the Adam Shankman directed action comedy, STOP! THAT! TRAIN!, streaming everywhere now.

Ginger Minj is managed exclusively by Producer Entertainment Group.

About Ginger Minj

Long before she held court as the champion of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 10, Ginger Minj was captivating audiences worldwide as an entertainer, writer, producer and director. Pairing sharp wit with theatrical prowess and undeniable star power, she's brought her talents to a variety of critically acclaimed projects and celebrated one-woman shows.

That creative spirit has fueled her evolution into a true multi-hyphenate force. Over the past decade, she's toured internationally, released four studio albums and starred in films such as the Netflix hit Dumplin' (opposite Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron) and the Emmy nominated Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2. In 2023, she added 'author' to her growing list of credits with the release of her debut memoir-part-cookbook, Southern Fried Sass. The book features Ginger's Southern-inspired recipes, as well as some of her most vulnerable and celebratory moments. Most recently, she showcased her powerhouse vocals and on-stage roots in a brand-new, show-stopping rendition of 'Defying Gravity' from the Oscar-nominated film Wicked.

While her Drag Race legacy, which includes standout runs on Season 7, All Stars Season 2, and All Stars Season 6, cemented her status as a dynamic and beloved fan-favorite, Ginger has never stopped evolving. Beyond the Werk Room, Ginger has continued to write, produce, develop and star in a variety of on-stage work including a long-running residency in Provincetown which has earned rave reviews with critics and audiences alike.

Ginger Minj just completed an acclaimed run as HAIRSPRAY's Edna Turnblad at Broadway Sacramento.

Over the summer, she brought 'Licked: For Gay' (a sapphic 'Wicked' parody) to Provincetown for a sold out run alongside Jujubee.

Last fall, Ginger Minj completed an extensive tour across North America with 'Hokus Pokus Live!' -- playing to over 22,000 attendees.

Ginger Minj was included within 2025's OUT100.

With her eyes set on even bigger stages and additional projects in the works, Ginger Minj stands ready for her next act bringing her signature blend of humor, heart and theatrical brilliance to new audiences across the globe.

Ginger Minj: Official Site





















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