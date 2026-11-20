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Independent country-pop artist Carolyn Miller releases her new single, 'Like The Movies,' today. The intimate, acoustic-driven love song trades Hollywood romance for something even better: the quiet, steady beauty of real-life love. Listen here.

Written by Miller alongside Jeff Cohen (Sugarland, The Band Perry, Big & Rich) and Roseanna Brown, 'Like The Movies' playfully contrasts grand romantic gestures and picture-perfect endings with the everyday moments that make lasting love extraordinary. Recorded in New York, its stripped-back acoustic arrangement places Miller's expressive vocals and heartfelt storytelling front and center.

'I grew up loving those big, dramatic movie moments, but real love isn't about grand gestures or perfect timing. It's about finding your person, building a life together, and appreciating the quiet moments in between. I love the idea that you don't need a Hollywood love story when what you have is even better.' -- Carolyn Miller

The release follows Miller's self-titled six-song EP, Carolyn Miller, which arrived in August 2026 and marked a defining new chapter in her independent career. 'Like The Movies' also builds on Miller's growing connection with listeners through songs centered around love, relationships, and family. Her viral wedding ballad 'When I Say I Do Today' reached No. 3 on the iTunes Country charts in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, while 'I'll Always Be' has resonated with brides and families as a father-daughter dance song at weddings around the world.

A Long Island native and graduate of The Boston Conservatory, Miller came to country music through theater, voiceovers, film, and television, with acting credits including NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and PBS's Zula Patrol. Now building her career between New York and Nashville, she has amassed more than 200,000 followers across social platforms and millions of video views, including her viral 'Choosin'' state series, while balancing her growing music career with life as a wife and mother.

Miller was also recently featured in PEOPLE, where she reflected on her unconventional path into country music and the experiences that helped shape her independent career.

That momentum builds on a career that has already included appearances at CMA Fest, Summerfest, Carolina Country Music Fest, and Barefoot Country Music Fest, performances alongside Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde, Walker Hayes, Chase Rice, Eli Young Band, and Nate Smith, and recognition as an NSAI 'One to Watch' and CMT 'Next Up Now' artist. Additional media coverage includes Yahoo! News, Country Central, Country Swag, The Nashville Sign, BroadwayWorld, and television appearances in both New York and Nashville.

For Miller, 'Like The Movies' offers a quieter, more vulnerable side of her artistry, reflecting the same authenticity that has become central to her music and her connection with fans. It's a reminder that the greatest love stories aren't necessarily the ones written for the screen, but the ones we get to live every day.

'Like The Movies' is available everywhere today, November 20.

Miller's social handle is @CarolynMillerMusic. Her official channels include her website, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify.



















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