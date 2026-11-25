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Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning producer, DJ and artist Caleb Calloway is set to release his new single 'Like This' on November 25, delivering a gritty, hypnotic tech-house anthem built around infectious energy, driving rhythms and catchy, chopped-up vocals.

'Like This' brings together the raw edge of underground tech-house with catchy vocal hooks. Built on a relentless groove and hypnotic production, the record sees Calloway continue to sharpen his sound as a solo electronic artist.

The new single lands as Calloway prepares for a major homecoming performance alongside Diplo in Puerto Rico, while also awaiting the results of his Rolling Stone en Español Best Producer nomination.

The release arrives during a particularly significant week for Calloway, who will take to the stage alongside global superstar DJ and producer Diplo on Thanksgiving at Cuartel De Ballaja in Puerto Rico. Set within the historic venue in Calloway's home country, the performance marks a special moment in his ongoing international journey, bringing his evolving sound back to the place where his roots lie.

The evening carries further significance, as Calloway will also discover whether he takes home the Rolling Stone en Español award for Best Producer, for which he is currently nominated. The recognition adds another milestone to an already remarkable career behind the scenes, as he continues to build his own profile as an artist and DJ on the international dance music circuit.

With more than a decade immersed in house and techno, Calloway came up through the underground circuits of New York and Chicago before taking his sound worldwide. He has recently performed at Hï Ibiza, often regarded as the number one club in the world, as well as Amnesia Ibiza, Output NYC and Club Space, sharing stages with Carl Cox, Jamie Jones and Chris Liebing. His recent performances have also included a B2B set with Skrillex and a Nude Project takeover event during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) last month. His festival credits include BPM, We Are FSTVL, Aquasella, EDC Mexico, Sueños and Lollapalooza Chile.

His influence extends well beyond the dance floor. A multi-award-winning producer and co-founder of The Wave Music Group, the label Young Miko is signed to, Calloway has amassed more than 22 billion streams through his production and songwriting work. His credits include some of the biggest names in contemporary music, including Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Sebastián Yatra. He has contributed to 10 Grammy-nominated albums, with award-winning projects including Bad Bunny's El Último Tour del Mundo and Rauw Alejandro's SATURNO.

In September, Calloway partnered with Bacardi for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, creating a custom campaign celebrating the return of the Best Dance category. The campaign featured original Latin-inspired remixes of iconic tracks, including Ricky Martin's 'Livin' La Vida Loca', Jennifer Lopez's 'Waiting for Tonight' and En Vogue's 'Free Your Mind', bringing his Latin music roots and dance music sensibilities together in a high-profile cultural moment.

That experience has increasingly converged with his own identity as a dance music artist, with releases including 'PE$O' alongside Álvaro Díaz and Cloonee, and 'Kamikaze', his latest single that was co-produced with acclaimed DJ and producer ACRAZE.

With 'Like This' Calloway continues to establish a distinct identity at the intersection of underground club culture and global electronic music, bringing together the production pedigree that has defined his career with a sound and presence that are increasingly his own.

Buy / stream 'Like This': https://calebcalloway.lnk.to/LikeThis

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