Photos: CRATE Release Debut Album CRATE, Stereogum-Presented Album Release Show Set in New York

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New York's CRATE have released their debut album, Crate, via Good English Records. Physicals are available for purchase now at goodenglishrecords.bandcamp.com.

The album is eleven tracks built in pieces across Brooklyn apartments and practice spaces before coming together at the Queens studio of Ethan Williams of Shower Curtain. Produced and mixed by Cody alongside TJ Freda of Gift, the record leans into love and change, with Cody and Ezra trading off songwriting duties across a shared, diaristic lyrical world. It captures relationships that end before they start, the cycles people can't break out of, and the disorientation of hearing yourself become someone new. Sonically, the band works in a hazy, unhurried strain of guitar rock indebted to the noisier corners of My Bloody Valentine and the quieter corners of American Analog Set, Acetone, and Duster, letting songs breathe rather than rushing to resolve.

The record's closing track, 'Crushed to Nothing,' was shared as the final preview, insulated by a layer of fuzz and gliding synths that drive Ezra's vocals before leading into a burst of catharsis.

Last month, the band shared new music videos. The video for 'Not My Song (Mine to Keep)' features footage taken by Ry Minter, Tate Shockley, and Ethan Biamont, landing like a hazy memory. Lyrics float over vignettes of the band, immersed in nature and through night vision. Animations and editing were done by Quiet Sports, who also contributed to the 'Necklace' video.

The official music video for 'Necklace' follows the journey of a magical necklace. Filmed in Brooklyn, the video features Ezra enjoying a sunny day until the unruly powers of his magic necklace evaporate two of life's simplest pleasures: friends and beer.

Entrenched in Brooklyn's DIY scene, CRATE has played shows around town alongside Starcleaner Reunion, Shower Curtain, bloodsports and more. This spring, they were tapped by Nothing to play the Slide Away Festival in Chicago with Hum and Chapterhouse.

Album Release Show

The band will celebrate the album's release with a show presented by Stereogum at ERF Studios on December 4, with support from Whisper Doll, Club Ecology, and Nettle. Tickets are listed as on sale soon at erf.nyc/events.

Listen to Crate at lnk.to/crate-crate. Follow CRATE on Instagram at @crate.nyc.

Photo Credit: Avery Davis [Download Hi-Res Image]















Photo Credit: Avery Davis [Download Hi-Res Image]

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