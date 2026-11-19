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The Country Music Association honored four industry leaders with some of its highest industry honors during the 60th anniversary celebration of the CMA Awards.

'CMA honors excellence in Country Music year-round, through the CMA Awards and through the industry honors we give to so many deserving individuals,' says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. 'In the last two weeks, we have had the privilege of honoring four people who have excelled in this business for many years. I have worked directly with each of them over my 30-plus years, and it was an honor, in my final year before retirement, to celebrate their lifelong love and service to Country Music.'

Bill Cody: 2026 CMA Media Achievement Award

During the Grand Ole Opry's special 'Opry Celebrates the 60th CMA Awards' celebration on Sunday, Nov. 8, Trahern presented the family of the late broadcaster Bill Cody with the 2026 CMA Media Achievement Award. The Media Achievement Award recognizes outstanding achievements in media, honoring print and internet journalists, columnists, authors, editors, television writers, producers, bookers and syndicated radio reporters who bring Country Music to the world.

Known as the 'Voice of the Grand Ole Opry,' Cody died June 9 at age 67. A Lebanon, KY, native, he began his radio career at WLBN in 1971 and joined WSM Radio in 1994, hosting the morning show 'Coffee, Country & Cody' for more than three decades and serving as a longtime Opry announcer and host. A Country Radio Hall of Fame member and 2024 Music City Walk of Fame honoree, he was inducted posthumously into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Tim DuBois: 2026 CMA Irving Waugh Award of Excellence

Music executive Tim DuBois was surprised with the 2026 Irving Waugh Award of Excellence on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the CMA Chairman's Lunch, hosted by Trahern, which brought together former CMA Board Chairs ahead of the CMA Awards. The award is given to an individual whose ideas and actions have dramatically broadened and improved Country Music's influence on a national or international level for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

A songwriter, manager, producer, label executive and educator, DuBois signed his first publishing deal in 1979, later managed artists including Vince Gill, Radney Foster and Restless Heart, helped form Restless Heart, and co-wrote Gill's 1991 CMA Song of the Year, 'When I Call Your Name.' In 1989, Clive Davis tapped him to launch Arista Nashville, where as President he built a roster that included Alan Jackson, Pam Tillis, Diamond Rio, Brad Paisley, The Tractors and BlackHawk. DuBois also introduced Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who went on to form Brooks & Dunn. He later joined Tony Brown to launch Universal South Records, home to Joe Nichols and Cross Canadian Ragweed. His credits include more than 30 No. 1 and Top 5 records and more than a dozen Gold and Platinum albums, and he has mentored generations of industry professionals, including as a professor.

Tracy Lawrence: 2026 CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award

Multidimensional Country icon and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence was surprised on the Red Carpet during 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' on Wednesday, Nov. 18 by fellow Country star and longtime friend Darius Rucker, who presented him with the 2026 CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award. Notably, Rucker was the 2023 recipient of the same award. The award honors an individual who has served as a humanitarian through community leadership, financial support, personal volunteerism and advocacy, supporting worthwhile causes important to the Country Music community.

With more than 13 million albums sold, 18 No. 1 singles and a CMA Awards win, Lawrence has been a defining voice in Country Music for more than three decades. In 2006, he founded Mission:Possible, a non-profit supporting the homeless community in Middle Tennessee, which grew from a small effort to cook turkeys for local shelters into the annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry, where hundreds of volunteers fry thousands of turkeys in a day for the Nashville Rescue Mission and other organizations. To date, Mission:Possible has raised nearly $3 million, including Lawrence's annual Celebrity Golf Classic that has generated more than $1.7 million since 2021, fried more than 15,000 turkeys and provided more than 135,000 meals. In 2023, he received the CRS Humanitarian Award.

Robert K. Oermann: 2026 CMA Joe Talbot Award

Historian Robert K. Oermann accepted the 2026 CMA Joe Talbot Award on Wednesday, Nov. 18 during the CMA Awards Pre-Telecast Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena. The award recognizes outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of Country Music's values and traditions.

Known as 'the dean of Nashville's entertainment journalists,' Oermann has reported on Country Music for more than 45 years and writes weekly columns for MusicRow. He has authored 10 books, including the 2020 New York Times best-seller 'Songteller' with Dolly Parton and the award-winning 'Finding Her Voice' with his wife, Mary Bufwack, and has written liner notes for more than 130 recordings, including the 2001 CMA and Grammy Album of the Year O Brother, Where Art Thou? He was a consultant on Ken Burns' 2019 PBS series 'Country Music' and serves on the board of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and on committees for CMA, the Recording Academy and Leadership Music.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, 'CMA Fest'; and 'CMA Country Christmas.' All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.

For more information about the CMA Awards, visit CMAawards.com.

Photo Credit: Rachael Black for Grand Ole Opry













Photo Credit: Rachael Black for Grand Ole Opry

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