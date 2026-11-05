Photos: CMA Announces First Performers for “The 60th Annual CMA Awards” Including Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw

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The Country Music Association and ABC have announced the first performers for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards.' Celebrating six decades of Country Music's Biggest Night, this year's lineup brings together genre icons and the artists shaping its future, with performances from Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGRaw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore, plus a special tribute to Dolly Parton. Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and Disney+ and is available next day on Hulu.

Watch the CMA Awards on-air promo:

Reigning Male Vocalist of the Year Cody Johnson is up for four CMA Awards this year, including Entertainer, Male Vocalist, Single and Music Video of the Year.

Miranda Lambert earns seven nominations this year, including two for Single of the Year and one for Album of the Year as a producer, two for Musical Event of the Year, Song of the Year as a songwriter and her 19th nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year. With 70 career nominations, Lambert holds the record for the most CMA Awards nominations by a female artist.

After taking home three CMA Awards last year, Ella Langley leads this year's nominees with nine nods, including Entertainer, Album, Female Vocalist, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year, plus two nominations each for Single and Song of the Year.

Newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member Tim McGRaw, a Musical Event of the Year nominee this year with 40 career CMA Awards nominations, will celebrate the milestone with a performance.

Kacey Musgraves earns five nominations this year, including Album, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year.

Reigning Vocal Group of the Year The Red Clay Strays are nominated again this year in the category.

Reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Zach Top is a two-time nominee this year, including Male Vocalist and Album of the Year.

Tucker Wetmore earns his second CMA Awards nomination this year in the New Artist of the Year category.

The night will also feature a tribute to Dolly Parton, honoring the Country Music icon whose influence and legacy has touched every corner of entertainment and beyond.

Additional performers and presenters for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' will be announced in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to https://cmaawards.com/ for more details.

A limited number of tickets remain for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' available now at https://cmaawards.com/tickets.

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.

Tune in to the CMA Awards Backstage Live presented by Bath & Body Works hosted by Lauren Alaina and Haley Baylee. For more information about 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' visit CMAawards.com. Follow CMA on Instagram, , TikTok, Threads and X. To be part of the conversation, use #CMAawards.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. In 2026, the show marks its 60th anniversary, a milestone six decades in the making that reflects Country Music's enduring reach and CMA's role as the industry's collective voice. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music, celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

Photo Credit: Chris Douglas



Cody Johnson Photo Credit: Chris Douglas Download Photo

Miranda Lambert Photo Credit: Robert AscroftDownload Photo

Ella Langley Photo Credit: Caylee Robillard Download Photo

Tim McGRaw Photo Credit: Robby KleinDownload Photo

Kacey Musgraves Photo Credit: CJ Harvey Download Photo

The Red Clay Strays Photo Credit: Robby Klein Download Photo

Zach Top Photo Credit: Citizen Kane WayneDownload Photo

Tucker Wetmore Photo Credit: Chase Foster Download Photo





Photo Credit: Chris Douglas

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