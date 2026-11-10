Photos: CMA Announces ADDITIONAL PERFORMERS FOR THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS Including Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton

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The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed the next round of performers for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' adding Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr. to the lineup. Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY and Marcus King will come together to celebrate Brooks & Dunn, this year's recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Country Music's Biggest Night airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and Disney+ and is available next day on Hulu.

Returning as host for her third consecutive year, reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson earns three nominations this year, including Entertainer, Female Vocalist, and Single of the Year.

Three-time nominee Luke Combs is up for Album, Entertainer, and Male Vocalist of the Year this year.

Country Music Hall of Fame member and 12-time CMA Awards host, Vince Gill will make a special appearance, bringing his legendary artistry and musicianship to Country Music's Biggest Night.

Two-time nominee Megan Moroney returns to the CMA Awards stage, earning nominations in the Female Vocalist and Song of the Year categories.

Mumford & Sons will make their CMA Awards debut, joined by four-time nominee Chris Stapleton. Stapleton is up for Entertainer, Male Vocalist, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year.

Stapleton will also team up with Stephen Wilson Jr., a four-time nominee this year in New Artist, Male Vocalist, Song and Music Video of the Year categories.

The CMA Awards will also celebrate Brooks & Dunn, this year's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, with performances by Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, Musical Event and Song of the Year nominee HARDY and Marcus King.

A limited number of tickets remain for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' available now at https://cmaawards.com/tickets.

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.

Tune in to the CMA Awards Backstage Live presented by Bath & Body Works hosted by Lauren Alaina and Haley Baylee. For more information about 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, , TikTok, Threads and X. To be part of the conversation, use #CMAawards.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. In 2026, the show marks its 60th anniversary, a milestone six decades in the making that reflects Country Music's enduring reach and CMA's role as the industry's collective voice. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music, celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

Photo Credit: Larry Niehues



Brothers Osborne Photo Credit: Larry NiehuesDownload Photo

Luke BryanPhoto Credit: Jim WrightDownload Photo

Luke Combs Photo Credit: Robby Klein Download Photo

Vince GillPhoto Credit: David McClister Download Photo

Halestorm Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine Download Photo

HARDY Photo Credit: Lane DorseyDownload Photo

Marcus King Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen Download Photo

Megan Moroney Photo Credit: Amber AsalyDownload Photo



Chris Stapleton Photo Credit: David McClisterDownload Photo

Lainey Wilson Photo Credit: Cece Dawson Download Photo

Stephen Wilson Jr. Photo Credit: Jace KartyeDownload Photo



Photo Credit: Larry Niehues

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