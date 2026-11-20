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Global music icon CL makes a surprise return with her new two-track single album, [ICONIC]— a title that speaks for itself. The release follows the announcement of her signing with THEBLACKLABEL just one week earlier and her highly anticipated reunion with longtime collaborator and producer TEDDY, whose creative partnership with CL dates back to her days with 2NE1.

A defining force in K-pop and among the pioneering Korean female artists to establish a presence in international music and fashion, CL brings the fearless attitude, commanding presence, and unapologetic confidence that earned her the title 'The Baddest Female.' More than a comeback, [ICONIC] celebrates an artist who helped redefine what it means to be a female powerhouse, embracing the individuality and instincts that have made her an icon.

[ICONIC] also marks a significant reunion between CL and longtime collaborator TEDDY, the renowned producer behind some of K-pop's most defining acts, including BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and 2NE1, the groundbreaking girl group that launched CL's career. Together, they helped shape 2NE1's bold, genre-defying sound and identity, while their collaboration extended into CL's solo career with releases including 'THE BADDEST FEMALE,' 'HELLO BITCHES,' and 'LIFTED.' Under THEBLACKLABEL, one of K-pop's most influential artist-producer partnerships enters a new chapter.

The release comes amid growing anticipation for CL's appearance at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, Asia's most prominent music award ceremony. Having delivered numerous memorable performances throughout MAMA's history, including her iconic surprise reunion with 2NE1 in 2015, CL returns to the MAMA stage alongside her new labelmates, rising co-ed group ALLDAY PROJECT, on the same day as the release of [ICONIC].

Featuring the title track 'ICONIC' alongside 'SAY IT TO MY FACE,' the two-track single highlights CL's artistry, united by her fearless individuality and unapologetic self-expression. Built around the message that 'instinct itself is healing,' 'ICONIC' celebrates liberation and authenticity through fast-paced rhythms and electrifying electronic production. Its accompanying performance balances commanding charisma with free-spirited, instinctive movement.

'SAY IT TO MY FACE' challenges those who speak behind others' backs, encouraging listeners to confront negativity head-on rather than let it dictate their path. Pairing CL's powerful vocals with heavy bass and tension-building synths, the track erupts into an explosive Electro House climax.

From her groundbreaking years as the leader of 2NE1 to her trailblazing solo career, CL has consistently pushed boundaries and paved the way for a new generation of artists. With [ICONIC], she enters her next chapter with the same fearless spirit that made her 'The Baddest Female' — proving that icons don't follow trends, they define them.

[ICONIC] Single Album Tracklist

1. 'SAY IT TO MY FACE'

2. 'ICONIC'

About CL

CL is a multifaceted artist—a rapper, vocalist, dancer, and songwriter—widely known as Asia's 'Baddest Female.' Debuting at the age of 17 as the leader of 2NE1, CL helped challenge conventions surrounding K-pop girl groups and redefine what a female K-pop act could look and sound like. Their global hit 'I AM THE BEST' surpassed 435 million YouTube views, topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, and received U.S. radio airplay.

CL expanded her songwriting contributions on 2NE1's 2014 album CRUSH, which debuted at No. 61 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting K-pop album in U.S. history at the time and setting a then-record for first-week U.S. sales. The first Korean girl group to embark on a world tour, 2NE1 completed two headlining world tours across Asia and North America. Their live performances earned recognition from The New York Times among its best concerts of 2012, while MTV Iggy named them 'Best New Band in the World.'

As a solo artist, CL made her mark with 'THE BADDEST FEMALE,' 'HELLO BITCHES,' and 'LIFTED,' continuing her longstanding creative partnership with TEDDY. In 2015, Rolling Stone featured her among its '10 New Artists You Need to Know,' and in 2016, she became the first Korean female solo artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100. Her international collaborations include Skrillex's 'Dirty Vibe' with Diplo and G-Dragon, and Diplo's 'Doctor Pepper.'

CL performed at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony before releasing her first full-length solo album, ALPHA, independently in 2021. In 2022, she was named GQ Korea's Woman of the Year and surprised audiences at Coachella by reuniting all four members of 2NE1 onstage for the first time in over six years. In 2024, the group reunited for its 15th-anniversary WELCOME BACK tour, playing sold-out shows across Asia.

Beyond music, CL was among the pioneering Korean artists to establish a presence in international fashion and culture. A longtime muse and collaborator of Jeremy Scott, she has maintained close creative ties with Jesse Jo Stark and the Chrome Hearts family, while working with designers including Alexander Wang, who featured her in his Spring/Summer 2016 campaign.

From breaking barriers as the leader of 2NE1 to carving out her own path as a solo artist, CL has spent her career setting the standard rather than following it—leaving an indelible mark on music, fashion, and culture that continues to resonate worldwide.

Photo Credit: THEBLACKLABEL// DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS















Photo Credit: THEBLACKLABEL// DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS

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