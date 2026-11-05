Photos: CIRCA to Launch Global FUGEES HOPELINE Art Project with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean

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Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have joined forces with international public art platform CIRCA to launch FUGEES HOPELINE, a global interactive sonic artwork inviting audiences worldwide to hear recordings by the artists and contribute their own voices to a collective portrait of life in 2026. The announcement, dated Thursday, November 5th, 2026, comes as the pair continue to celebrate 30 years of the Fugees' landmark album The Score with a series of sold out US performances. The collaboration also unveils three original collage artworks created exclusively by Ms. Lauryn Hill, available as limited-edition prints signed by both artists.

Inspired by John Giorno's pioneering Dial-A-Poem project of 1968, FUGEES HOPELINE invites audiences worldwide to participate in an interactive sonic artwork by calling +1 (424) 7-FUGEES (7-384337). Audiences in the United States can dial the number directly, while those elsewhere in the world can call the same number free of international calling charges via WhatsApp. Narrated by Selah Marley, daughter of Ms. Lauryn Hill, the experience invites callers to hear personal messages from Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, enjoy an exclusive first listen to a new Fugees medley, and contribute their own voices, experiences and reflections on hope. Together, these contributions will form an evolving international audio archive, capturing a collective sonic portrait of life in 2026.

“We've been able to connect with people from around the world through our music. We've shared stories from our lives, and visions for the future,“ said Ms Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. “With FUGEES HOPELINE, we want to hear everyone else's stories. Hope means something different to everyone. Sometimes it's finding beauty in a difficult moment, sometimes it's choosing kindness, and sometimes it's simply knowing that your voice matters. Our dream is that this project creates a space for people to share their wisdom, stories, connect and remind us all the power of our shared humanity.”

The telephone number will be displayed throughout November on London's iconic Piccadilly Lights, StandardVision's Marriott L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles and other international locations, inviting people around the world to participate. Selected recordings are planned for presentation at Faena Forum in Miami Beach on December 4–5, 2026, during Art Basel Miami Beach, as part of an exhibition curated by Ms. Lauryn Hill in collaboration with Saint Citizen, bringing voices from around the world into a shared artistic experience.

Original Collage Artworks

Alongside the sonic commission, CIRCA is publishing three original collage artworks exclusively created by Ms. Lauryn Hill, celebrating the visual and cultural legacy of the Fugees. Combining photography, typography and layered archival imagery from the past three decades, the works feature photographs by B+, Angela Thomas, Ricardo de Rozario, Hideo and Jonathan Mannion, reflecting the intersection of music, fashion, photography and contemporary art that has shaped the group's influence.

“Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are voices of a generation, and with FUGEES HOPELINE, the microphone is now being passed to the public,” said Josef O'Connor, Founder and Artistic Director, CIRCA. “Together, we're inviting people around the world to explore, question and redefine what hope means in our time, creating a collective sonic record of life in 2026. This ambitious new commission continues CIRCA's mission to expand the boundaries of public art, bringing together music, visual culture and collective participation. From Piccadilly Lights to the Fugees' US tour, FUGEES HOPELINE connects audiences across borders, transforming the telephone into a space for reflection, expression and human connection.”

The artworks are available in two formats: large A2 hand-signed editions, limited to 500 of each design and signed by Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, priced at £1,000 each or £2,500 for the complete set of three; and smaller A4 stamp-signed editions, priced at £200 each or £500 for the complete set. The A4 editions are available to order from November 1 through December 31, 2026, with the final edition size determined by the number sold during that period. The original artworks are available exclusively through https://circa.art/fugees.

US Performances Celebrating The Score

The commission coincides with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean's US performances celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Score, which began on November 4 at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, followed by Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on November 6, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 8 and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 10 with more dates to be announced. For more information, visit https://www.fugees.com/.

A Landmark Year

FUGEES HOPELINE follows a landmark year for Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. In February, Hill returned to the Grammy stage, leading a tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack, joined by Jean and an all-star cast of performers. Hill was also named a 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and, in June, became the inaugural recipient of BET's Living Legend Icon Award, celebrated with a cross-generational tribute featuring SZA, Doechii, Nas, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah and others.

Hill's influence across fashion and editorial culture has also been reflected throughout the year. In March, she reunited with Jean for the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 28, photographed by Gabriel Moses. She also appeared alongside Erykah Badu in Outlander, on the cover of Citizen Issue 005, photographed by Jessica Madavo in Casablanca, and most recently in LOVE Issue 27, photographed by Ryan McGinley.

Jean has enjoyed an equally active year. In January, TIME Studios announced The Culture of Currency with Wyclef Jean, a four-part documentary series exploring culture, communities and financial innovation around the world. He released his autobiographical hip-hop album Clef Notes in June, followed by Q Theory, his first jazz album, in August. Both releases form part of Quantum Leap, his ambitious seven-album project spanning different musical genres. In October, he reunited with Carlos Santana for “Freedom (Carlos Santana Remix)” and joined Robert Glasper for performances of Q Theory at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club. He also co-wrote and performed “Gladiator” with Kofi Black for The Greatest, Prime Video's first authorized scripted series about the life of Muhammad Ali, which premiered on November 4.

Together, Hill and Jean performed at Global Citizen Live in Rio de Janeiro in June alongside YG Marley and Zion Marley. In August, Hill collaborated with CIRCA on Diaspora Calling!, an animated public art commission by Los Angeles artist Lauren Halsey, curated by Hill and presented on London's Piccadilly Lights. Hill and Jean joined fans at the unveiling with a surprise a cappella performance of “Ready or Not.” The presentation coincided with the UK debut of Hill's Diaspora Calling! music and arts festival, which brought more than 35,000 people to Milton Keynes National Bowl to celebrate music and culture from Africa and across its global diaspora.

With FUGEES HOPELINE, Hill and Jean extend the 30th-anniversary celebration beyond the stage, bringing together original artwork and public participation in a global invitation for people to share their experiences and contribute to a collective record of the present.

About Fugees

Formed by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, Fugees became one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history, blending rap, reggae, soul and R&B into a distinctive sound that reached audiences worldwide. Their landmark 1996 album The Score sold more than 22 million copies globally, earned two Grammy Awards and produced enduring songs including “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La.” Three decades later, its influence continues to resonate across music and popular culture.

About CIRCA

Founded in London in 2020, CIRCA creates new ways for art and ideas to move through the world. Working with leading artists across disciplines, CIRCA commissions original works that connect global audiences through shared cultural experiences, public interventions and publishing. Collaborators include Ai Weiwei, Marina Abramović, Yoko Ono, David Hockney, Patti Smith, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Anne Imhof, Frank Bowling and Vivienne Westwood, among others. (circa.art)























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