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Billie Eilish will take the stage at Denmark's independent, non-profit Roskilde Festival in 2027. The concert will be one of just a handful of European shows and the only Scandinavian stop on her 2027 schedule, according to the festival.

Festival participants at Roskilde Festival 2027 will have a unique opportunity to experience one of today's most influential artists when Billie Eilish takes to the main stage on Wednesday 30 June.

With her innovative sound, original songwriting and distinctive voice, Billie Eilish has topped the charts and made history with her groundbreaking albums WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, Happier Than Ever, and her latest critically acclaimed album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which featured massive hits such as 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' and the Grammy Award-winning 'WILDFLOWER'.

Billie Eilish remains true to her artistic vision, continuously pushing musical boundaries and delivering hit after hit, while using her global platform to advocate for important causes that are near to her heart.

'Billie Eilish is a perfect fit for Roskilde Festival – both artistically and in terms of values. She is a global superstar, with a unique, adventurous, and genre-defying approach to music. At the same time, she uses her platform to make a difference far beyond the stage. As an independent, non-profit festival, we're committed to making a positive impact, and we believe that art can play an important role as a driver of change. Billie Eilish embodies this spirit, and we're incredibly excited to welcome her to Roskilde Festival, which will be the only place in Scandinavia and one of just a few places in Europe where she will perform in 2027,' says Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, Head of Music at Roskilde Festival.

Tickets Are on Sale

Roskilde Festival takes place from 26 June to 3 July 2027.

The festival is easily accessible from the Danish capital, with direct train connections and a station at the festival site making the journey from central Copenhagen to Roskilde Festival straightforward.

A full festival ticket for the entire week costs DKK 2,650 (approx. €355), while a one-day ticket costs DKK 1,530 (approx. €205). Two-day tickets, which allow festival participants to combine two of the final four festival days on the same ticket, cost DKK 2,230 (approx. €300). All ticket prices include fees.

Tickets can be purchased through Roskilde Festival's ticketing partner Tickster.

Get your tickets here.

Roskilde Festival 2027 Lineup

Billie Eilish (US)

Tame Impala (AU)

Caroline Polachek (US)

Kacey Musgraves (US)

Emma Sehested Høeg (DK)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Karpe (NO)

Kundo (DK)

Lambrini Girls (UK)

Neurosis (US)

Patti Smith Quartet (US)

Suki Waterhouse (UK)

Underscores (US)

454 (US)

Drain (US)

G Jones B2B Eprom (US)

James K (US)

Konvent (DK)

Nu Jazz (US)

About Roskilde Festival

Since 1971, Roskilde Festival has brought generations of young people together through music, art and community. The festival is organised by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society and created by 27,000 volunteers. All profits are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work, especially benefiting children and young people. Over the years, Roskilde Festival has generated approximately DKK 476 million (€63.7 million) for charitable distribution.

Tickets and more info: roskilde-festival.dk/en



























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