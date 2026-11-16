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Dallas multi-platinum hitmaker BigXthaPlug announced the 'BETTER OVER TIME' North American tour. On the heels of his highly anticipated rap and fourth studio album release, the run kicks off on March 23rd in Phoenix, AZ. BigX will make stops across the country from New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Houston, and more before wrapping in Albuquerque on May 13th.

Fans can elevate their concert experience with exclusive BigXThaPlug VIP packages, including a Meet & Greet Experience featuring an individual photo with BigXThaPlug, or an Early Entry Experience. Both packages include early venue entry, early merchandise shopping, exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

Last week, BigX reached another defining moment in his career as BETTER OVER TIME took over Apple Music's U.S. Top Albums, and Billboard Top Rap Albums, and Independent Albums charts, securing the No. 1 spot across all three. The momentum continues this week, with 'BURN' featuring Ava Max and 'I LIKE IT' featuring Loe Shimmy making their mark on the Billboard Hot 100. With more than 39 million global first-week streams, the defining album has amplified BigX's cultural impact, reinforcing his influence in today's hip-hop landscape and highlighting his undeniable reach across audiences worldwide. BETTER OVER TIME released on October 30th with features from fellow hip-hop, R&B and pop hitmakers, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy, BabyFace Ray, Ava Max, and Leon Thomas. With more than 11 billion global streams, multiple No. 1 records and major award recognition, BigXthaPlug has established himself as one of the most influential, genre-shifting artists of his generation.

Prior BroadwayWorld coverage: BigXthaPlug Releases BETTER OVER TIME Album and Short Film.

'BETTER OVER TIME' Tour Dates

March 23: Phoenix, AZ

March 24: El Paso, TX

March 26: San Antonio, TX

March 28: Austin, TX

March 30: Houston, TX

April 1: New Orleans, LA

April 3: Orlando, FL

April 4: Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 6: Charlotte, NC

April 9: Atlanta, GA

April 10: Nashville, TN

April 11: Lexington, KY

April 13: Chicago, IL

April 14: Detroit, MI

April 16: Toronto, ON

April 18: Ottawa, ON

April 20: New Haven, CT

April 21: Boston, MA

April 22: New York, NY

April 24: Philadelphia, PA

April 25: Washington, DC

April 27: Cleveland, OH

April 29: Minneapolis, MN

May 1: Denver, CO

May 3: Salt Lake City, UT

May 5: Vancouver, BC

May 7: Portland, OR

May 9: Oakland, CA

May 10: Los Angeles, CA

May 13: Albuquerque, NM

Tickets are available for pre-sale Wednesday, 11/18 at 10am local at https://bigxthaplugofficial.com/.

About BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug, Dallas, Texas' own rising star, is rapidly solidifying his place as one of hip-hop's most powerful voices, known for his unapologetic lyrics and magnetic presence on the mic. His RIAA platinum-certified singles 'Texas,' 'Mmhmm,' and 'Levels' laid the foundation for his game-changing sophomore album, Take Care. Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and moving 48,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, the album quickly captured the industry's attention. It went on to dominate streaming platforms, amassing over 3 billion streams. The Take Care North American Tour was a massive success, selling out 30 venues and drawing over 35,000 fans across key cities.

Take Care Deluxe was recognized as 2025 XXL Best New Artist, Amazon Music's 2024 Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist, and a member of XXL's 2024 Freshman Class. He made a major impact with his standout performances at the NFL Eagles Philadelphia Winner Superbowl Party, Rolling Loud 2025, and Coachella 2025. BigX was honored at the 2025 BMI R&B Hip Hop Awards for his hit singles 'The Largest' and 'Mhmm' and at Billboard Country Power Players as Innovator of The Year. His country-inspired album I Hope You're Happy features collaborations including Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and more. It debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200, was the #2 Country and the #2 Rap album, generating 100M+ global on-demand streams since the album release. His single 'All The Way' with Bailey Zimmerman debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and #4 hot 100. He recently performed at SXSW in his home state of Texas and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, accompanied by his label, 600 Entertainment.

For more information on BigXthaPlug, visit https://bigxthaplugofficial.com/.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk













Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

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