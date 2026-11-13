Photos: BigXthaPlug Releases BETTER OVER TIME Album and Short Film

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BigXthaPlug continues the momentum of his highly anticipated album release BETTER OVER TIME with a short film showcasing his rise, now out.

The short film offers a glimpse into BigX's journey, from childhood and young adulthood to performing onstage in front of a sold-out crowd. The visual sets the stage for the newest chapter from one of the most dynamic voices in music. Ahead of the album release he brought fans together for a five-city exclusive album listening and short film screening. The pop-ups hit select stops across the country from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Charlotte during album release week.

Released on October 30th, BETTER OVER TIME features fellow rap and hip-hop hitmakers Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy, BabyFace Ray, Ava Max, and Leon Thomas. BigX continues his remarkable rise as BETTER OVER TIME debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, marking another major career milestone for the multiplatinum Dallas rapper. The release also earns No. 1 on Apple Music's U.S. Top Albums chart, No. 1 on Top Rap Albums and No. 1 Independent Albums, with 'BURN' ft. Ava Max and 'I LIKE IT' ft. Loe Shimmy on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The album generated 39 million global first-week streams (33 million U.S.), further solidifying BigXthaPlug's position as one of hip-hop's most prominent voices and demonstrating his continued ability to connect with audiences on a global scale.

Previously, BigXthaPlug announced the album with a cinematic teaser short film, revealed its featured artists through hometown billboards, and released a remix of 'LITE' featuring Lil Wayne.

About BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug, Dallas, Texas' own rising star, is rapidly solidifying his place as one of hip-hop's most powerful voices, known for his unapologetic lyrics and magnetic presence on the mic. His RIAA platinum-certified singles 'Texas,' 'Mmhmm,' and 'Levels' laid the foundation for his game-changing sophomore album, Take Care. Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and moving 48,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, the album quickly captured the industry's attention. It went on to dominate streaming platforms, amassing over 3 billion streams and earning widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, and others. His hit singles 'Mmhmm' ranked No. 5 on Apple Music's Rap Life: Best of 2024 list and appeared on Spotify's Top Tracks of 2024, both in the U.S. and globally. Meanwhile, 'The Largest' made its mark, landing at No. 48 on Apple Music's Rap Life: Best of 2024 and earning spots in Amazon Music's Best Hip-Hop of 2024 album and Best Songs of 2024 playlist. The Take Care North American Tour was a massive success, selling out 30 venues and drawing over 35,000 fans across key cities, further solidifying BigXthaPlug's status as a global trailblazer. With Take Care Deluxe recognized as 2025 XXL Best New Artist, Amazon Music's 2024 Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist, and a member of XXL's 2024 Freshman Class, he made a major impact with his standout performances at the NFL Eagles Philadelphia Winner Superbowl Party, Rolling Loud 2025, and Coachella 2025. BigXthaPlug is revolutionizing hip-hop, paving the way for a new era of raw authenticity and undeniable influence in music. BigX was honored at the 2025 BMI R&B Hip Hop Awards for his hit singles 'The Largest' and 'Mhmm' and at Billboard Country Power Players as Innovator of The Year. His recent country-inspired album I Hope You're Happy features star-studded collaborations including Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and more. I Hope You're Happy debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200, was the #2 Country and the #2 Rap album, generating 100M+ global on-demand streams since the album release. His single 'All The Way' with Bailey Zimmerman debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and #4 hot 100. He recently performed at SXSW in his home state of Texas and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, accompanied by his label, 600 Entertainment.

For more information on BigXthaPlug, please visit bigxthaplug.komi.io.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk















Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

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