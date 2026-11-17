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Green River Festival has announced the first installment of its 2027 lineup. Headliners Big Thief, Death Cab For Cutie and Remi Wolf will be joined by Sylvan Esso, Mon Rovîa, This Is Lorelei, Slow Pulp, Julia Jacklin, Built to Spill, Caroline Rose, Racing Mount Pleasant, Nick Shoulders, Son Rompe Pera, Ibibio Sound Machine, Friko, Jess Williamson, Hudson Freeman, Twen, W.I.T.C.H., Wishy, Annie & The Caldwells, Charlotte Cornfield, Brennan Wedl, Sabine McCalla, Sam & Louise Sullivan, Star Moles, Saha Gnawa, Afrosound, Dogo du Togo, Jess Woodland, Orchestra Gold, Kotoko Brass, and Lions & Legends across three stages over the three days of the festival. The festival returns to Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield, MA on June 18, 19, and 20 for its 41st year. More artists are to be announced in January.

Specially-priced 'Plan Ahead' tier 3-Day Passes plus VIP Packages and Camping, Gear & Parking Add-Ons are on sale now at greenriverfestival.com. The full artist lineup will be announced in early 2027, at which time single and 2-day tickets will also be available for purchase.

Named one of 'fifty essential summer music festivals' by The New York Times, the Green River Festival is Western Massachusetts' signature summer event. The festival is a joyous celebration of music and community: a world-class lineup of over 50 acts on four stages, the best in local food and beer, handmade crafts at the Makers Market, a wide array of kid's activities, and camping. As the Boston Globe wrote, 'Green River Festival is doing music festivals right…the gathering at the Franklin County Fairgrounds continues to seep authenticity.'

Led by headliners Death Cab for Cutie, Big Thief and Remi Wolf, Green River is leveling up this year with a wide range of artists of all sizes and sounds. The fest will showcase Americana and folk artists on the Back Porch Stage including Jess Williamson, Brennan Wedl, Nick Shoulders and more. The Dean's Beans Stage will continue Green River's tradition of musical discovery from around the globe, featuring Mexico City's Son Rompe Pera, London's Ibibio Sound Machine, Colombia's Afrosound; Togolese band Dogo du Togo & the Alagaa Beat Band, Zambia's W.I.T.C.H.; and more. The festival will also highlight artists from Western MA's vibrant music scene on the Round House Stage.

More to come in 2027 – stay tuned!

For more information, visit the Green River Festival website.























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