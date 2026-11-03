Photos: Belly Gang Kushington to Release Sophomore Project GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF in November

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Billboard Hot 100 artist and one of Atlanta's most influential emerging voices, Belly Gang Kushington, has announced his highly anticipated sophomore project, GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF, unveiling the project's title and official cover art ahead of its November 13th release. GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF takes its name from street-economics philosophy: a quality product doesn't need hard selling; it moves on reputation and word of mouth. The title repositions that logic to describe Belly Gang's music career: he no longer has to chase virality or manufacture attention; the music (the 'dope') and the 'work' he's put in speak for themselves.

The announcement arrives amid a breakout year for the Atlanta rapper, whose Billboard Hot 100 hit 'WTF GOIN', featuring fellow Atlanta native 21 Savage, has amassed more than 97 million streams since its release in June 2026. The single has also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Urban Chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Rhythmic Chart, with a combined airplay audience of 22 million. It also reached No. 1 on the Shazam U.S. Top 200 and No. 1 on TikTok's Top 50 Viral Charts, with 2.4 million creations across the app. Beyond the success of 'WTF GOIN,' Belly Gang has earned his first RIAA Gold certification for 'Friend Do (Remix)' featuring YKNIECE and surpassed 400 million worldwide all-time career streams, further cementing his growing influence across music and culture.

Belly Gang's momentum extends well beyond the charts. Named Billboard Hip-Hop's Rookie of the Month for March 2026, selected for the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, and nominated for BET's Best New Artist in May 2026, he has quickly established himself as one of rap's most compelling rising voices. Built on authenticity, undeniable charisma, and a sound that is rooted in Atlanta, his rise has been fueled by an organic connection with audiences across the music industry and beyond. From established superstars to NBA and NFL athletes and a rapidly growing fan base online, Belly Gang continues to turn cultural buzz into undeniable momentum. That momentum is reflected in his growing presence across music, sports, and entertainment with standout performances, including the Atlanta Hawks Halftime Show on opening night and a surprise appearance during Kehlani's World Tour stop at State Farm Arena. He was also featured on NBA 2K27 soundtrack with his collaboration track 'Tell Me Now' with Dess Dior. Belly Gang Kushington is the voice to pay attention to. With a breakthrough single, major industry recognition, and a new album on the horizon, Belly Gang Kush is carrying this momentum into his next era.

GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF marks Belly Gang Kushington's second studio project, following THE STREETS IS YOURS, released in April 2025. The upcoming project builds on the success of 'WTF GOIN' and signals the next chapter in his rapidly accelerating career.

The announcement also follows the reveal of the WTF GOIN Tour, marking Belly Gang's first multi-city tour. The tour will bring the Atlanta rapper to three major cities:

WTF GOIN Tour Dates

November 25 — Atlanta, GA

December 3 — Detroit, MI

December 8 — Houston, TX

Tickets for the WTF GOIN Tour are available here. Fans can also pre-save GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF here.

About Belly Gang Kushington

Belly Gang Kushington is an emerging artist and creative force carving out his own lane with hip-hop. Rooted in authenticity and driven by a distinctive perspective, he blends raw story telling with a modern sound that both reflects his experiences and the culture around him. With an instinct for creating music that feels personal while still connecting on a wider level, Belly Gang Kushington continues to establish himself as an artist to watch. Kushington made his official debut in 2025 with his first album THE STREET IS YOURS, released through LVRN on April 25, 2025. The 14-track project that introduced his distinctive Atlanta sound to a broader audience and set the stage for his rapid rise. Following the success of his debut album, Belly Gang Kushington continues to build momentum with his latest releases, including 'Friends Do Remix' with YKNIECE and 'WTF GOIN', while gaining major industry recognition through his 2026 BET Awards nomination for Best New Artist and a standout performance at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. Beyond music, Belly Gang Kushington is committed to giving back to his community. In 2026, he donated $5,000 to Spelman College senior and hip-hop artist Janay Trench-Lesley, known as Nay Speaks, helping cover rent, graduation fees, and other educational expenses as she prepared to graduate. Inspired by his son, Kushington also advocates for autism awareness and regularly supports community initiatives, including holiday and food giveaways. With growing recognition, a rapidly expanding catalog, and a commitment to both his artistry and community, Belly Gang Kushington is emerging as one of Atlanta's next generation of hip-hop voices to look out for.



























Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone