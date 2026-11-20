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Belgian artist Oliver Symons further introduces himself with the release of EP2 - Looper via Los Angeles label Maison Arts today. It's his most open-hearted release yet: with 'Something I Can Count On' and with an anthem about love, youth and freedom, and about the moment you stop waiting for life to begin.

Where 'What Is Happening?' turned inward, 'Wake up' throws the windows open. Symons keeps the melancholy that has become his signature, but lets it rise into something euphoric. His intimate, close-mic'd vocal sits inside layered, cinematic production built for both late-night headphones and festival fields.

In his words: 'EP2 - Looper was written and recorded at various times over the last year. Different from my first EP (which was recorded in one long session), this one gradually evolved while creating in both my hometown Antwerp, as LA and New York. For every song I tried to capture a specific moment in time and the way I felt on that specific day. Both lyrically and musically.

Only at the very end of the process I dared to look and listen at the EP as a whole. Somehow, when hearing these song in the right order, the lyrics touched me in a different way and revealed some angles I originally didn't mean to approach. I'm not sure why. Anyway, the way this EP sounds feels closer to me personally than ever before. Now let's hope that's a good thing.'

About 'Something I can count on': 'Something I can count on' was written outside in LA on a sunny day, with Alessandro Buccellati on guitar and me on vocals. The whole song came together in just a couple of hours. I took it back home to Antwerp and spent a long time working on the lyrics. Once they were finished, I recorded the vocals at home over the guitar from those first voice memo's. I wanted to stay as close as possible to its vibe, so I only added a few elements and made sure the rawness of the original idea stayed intact.'

The EP2 - Looper arrives as a global rollout gets underway, and marks the point where 2026 and going into 2027 become the time Oliver Symons steps fully into the spotlight. Now signed to Maison Arts, Symons is bridging his two homes of Belgium and Los Angeles with a prolific 2026–2027 release schedule.

Oliver Symons - EP2 - Looper Tracklist

1. Wake up

2. Looper

3. What is happening?

4. Something I can count on

About Oliver Symons

Symons first made his name as the main producer and a member of Bazart, the Benelux band that commands arenas and major festivals across Belgium and the Netherlands. Alongside the band, he launched a solo project under his own name: more electronic, producer-led, and centered on his songwriting and distinctive vocal delivery.

Splitting his time between Antwerp and Los Angeles, Symons blends European melancholy with the cinematic textures of the LA writing scene. Collaborations with Alessandro Buccellati (Lily Allen, SZA), Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks) and, most recently, Nathan Boddy (James Blake, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress) have shaped a sound that balances intimacy with layered, modern production.

His debut EP landed in early 2025, and tracks such as 'Room 74', 'Remedy', and 'Time' built momentum quickly. His live reputation grew just as quickly, with a standout set at UK's The Great Escape and a European tour supporting Warhaus. In October 2025, he sold out his first headline solo show at Brussels' Ancienne Belgique, a defining night for the project.

About Maison Arts

Maison Arts is a boutique record label & music publishing company based in Los Angeles whose focus is to bring a modern approach to the music business.

The team has strong backgrounds in management, publishing, marketing, record label management, live and touring, and is committed to providing comprehensive support from A&R feedback to sample clearance, distribution, synch pitching, DSP pitching, marketing rollout plans and execution, social strategy and beyond.

Maison Arts was founded by music executives Simon Kessler, John Scholz, and Tyler Goldberg. Scholz, Goldberg and Kessler are joined by Label General Manager & Head of Marketing Maya Michaelian, and Director of A&R and Creative Operations Arielle Tindel. The company is partnered with Kobalt Music Group for publishing administration, and The Orchard for records distribution.

Follow

https://oliversymons.com/

https://www.instagram.com/oliversymons_

https://www.maisonarts.co/

https://www.instagram.com/maisonarts/

https://www.dbnr.be/

https://www.instagram.com/debonair_management/

Photo Credit: William Van Bavel























Photo Credit: William Van Bavel

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