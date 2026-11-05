Photos: Becky G, Draco Rosa and Jaime Gilinski Honored at Maestro Cares Gala in New York

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Maestro Cares Foundation, co-founded by Marc Anthony and Henry Cárdenas, held its 13th Annual 'Changing Lives, Building Dreams' Gala on November 4 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The evening honored global superstar and activist Becky G, singer, songwriter and philanthropist Draco Rosa, and Colombian business leader and philanthropist Jaime Gilinski for their commitment to giving back and to the communities they serve.

Marc Anthony and Henry Cárdenas welcomed guests to Cipriani Wall Street in support of children and communities across Latin America and the United States.

Hosted by CBS News national correspondent Lilia Luciano and actor Luis Guzmán, the gala brought together Foundation supporters to advance its work in housing, education and health for disadvantaged children and communities across Latin America and the United States.

'Every child deserves a safe place to grow and the chance to discover how far they can go. That belief brought Henry and me together to create Maestro Cares, and it continues to guide everything we do. Thank you to Becky, Draco and Jaime for their commitment to helping others, and to everyone standing with us to open more doors for our community,' said Marc Anthony, co-founder of Maestro Cares Foundation.

Becky G received the Voice of Change Award in recognition of her advocacy for educational access, immigrant families, and the empowerment of women and Latino communities. Her support for scholarships, music education and women entrepreneurs reflects her commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation.

Draco Rosa was presented with the Courage to Care Award for his support of individuals and families facing serious health challenges. Through his work with the Vox Forte Alliance and initiatives such as Ride por la Vida, he has helped mobilize resources and raise awareness of these causes.

Jaime Gilinski received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for expanding opportunities through business leadership and philanthropy. Through the Raquel K. Gilinski Foundation and other initiatives, he supports scholarships, healthcare institutions, and programs for women and children, as well as the rebuilding of hospitals and schools in Cali, Colombia.

The evening featured a special live performance by Marc Anthony, along with silent and live auctions. Funds raised will support the Foundation's projects to improve the quality of life of the children and communities it serves.

About Maestro Cares Foundation

Maestro Cares Foundation (MCF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012 by international music icon Marc Anthony and entrepreneur Henry Cárdenas. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the United States. The Foundation partners with local foundations and organizations to fund sustainable projects that create safe and healthy environments for children, supporting their developmental and academic needs.

To date, Maestro Cares Foundation has funded 46 projects in 17 countries and territories, impacting the lives of thousands of children. Through the Maestro Cares Foundation Scholarship Program, the Foundation also provides educational opportunities for Latino students who demonstrate academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to charitable work. To date, MCF has supported more than 250 scholars in pursuing their education.

For more information, visit www.maestrocares.org.



Marc Anthony, Becky G, Jaime Gillinski and Herny Cardenas









Lyanno, Becky G y Gavo Netti



Ana Navarro, Blanca Lassalle and Lilia Luciano



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