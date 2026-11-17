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Returning to Bristol for one of their biggest headline outdoor performances to date, multi-platinum UK pop icons, Bastille are announced as the latest major addition to Bristol Sounds 2027. Bringing their internationally celebrated catalogue of hits to the city's spectacular waterside amphitheatre, the band will headline a special 5,000-capacity show on Tue 22 June 2027.

Having last played the city's The Fleece in October 2024, Bastille exchange the skin-to-skin intimacy of a legendary 450-capacity independent venue for the expansive setting of a sunset-lit Canons Marsh Amphitheatre. Bastille's return reflects the extraordinary journey of a group whose songs have connected with audiences around the world since their breakthrough hit, Pompeii, took off over a decade ago. Tickets for their appearance at Bristol Sounds go on general sale on Fri 20 November, 10am GMT.

The latest addition to the 2027 programme, Bastille join previously announced headliners, Australian genre-hoppers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Wed 23 June 2027) and home city drum and bass legend, Roni Size, with a New Forms 30th Anniversary show, (Fri 25 June 2027) as part of the long-running summer series.

With more than 13 million records sold and over eight billion streams behind them, Bastille have established themselves as one of the UK's most successful and recognisable bands. Their debut album, Bad Blood, became a defining release of the era, the band's early success recognised with the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Act and two Grammy nominations. A further four albums have followed, with Bastille reaching out to collaborate with other artists, including Marshmello for their global 2018 smash Happier. Their stellar career has left Bastille capable of drawing on a remarkable run of global hits, including Of The Night and Bad Blood, for their Bristol Sounds headline appearance.

Established fixture on the UK's summer cultural calendar since 2014, Bristol Sounds' home, the dockside Canons Marsh Amphitheatre, has played host to over a decade of unforgettable nights against the backdrop of the city's historic former industrial heartlands. A place where striking architecture and skyline views combine, the location offers a setting unlike any other on the UK's summer live music circuit.

Having welcomed headline performances from the likes of Paolo Nutini, Jungle, Busted, James Arthur, Craig David, Texas and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Bristol Sounds builds a programme that reflects both the depth of the city's diverse musical passions and the Southwest of England's appetite for major live performances.

Alongside attracting internationally renowned headline artists, Bristol Sounds has developed an important role in supporting the next generation of live music talent, consistently created opportunities for emerging artists to reach new audiences. In placing them on the same stage as established names at pivotal stages in their careers, artists benefitting from support slots have included Confidence Man, Katy J Pearson and Getdown Services.

Event Details

Tue 22 June 2027 – Bastille

Bristol Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

Tickets on general sale Fri 20 November, 10am GMT

www.bristolsounds.co.uk

To be kept up to date with announcements from Bristol Sounds, connect online at:

www.instagram.com/bristolsounds

x.com/Bristol_Sounds

www.tiktok.com/@bristol.sounds

Photo Credit: Joe Horridge













Photo Credit: Joe Horridge

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