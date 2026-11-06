Photos: Baby Lasagna Share Cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' Ahead of November 2026 UK and EU Tour

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Croatian rockers Baby Lasagna have released a surprise cover of Britney Spears classic '...Baby One More Time', ahead of their 18-date UK and EU tour this November. The impromptu drop also follows the release of Baby Lasagna's second album End The Party (out now).

A special gift for fans ahead of the band hitting the road, frontman Marko Purišić explains: 'As a young metalhead, Britney was my secret guilty pleasure. But, as I grew up, the guilt was gone and the pleasure was still here! This is our little homage to a pop legend.'

Stream Baby Lasagna's '...Baby One More Time' here.

End The Party

Croatian rockers push their sound into heavier territory on their most intense offering yet. Stream End The Party here.

The band will headline an 18-date UK and EU tour this November and December, including London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 22 November 2026. Tickets are available here.

Following the eclectic world of their debut DMNS & MOSQUITOES, the new record finds Baby Lasagna moving decisively into heavier, more focused territory, built around weightier guitars, driving electronics, infectious hooks and the intensity of a live band.

Where DMNS & MOSQUITOES moved freely between rock, metal, EDM and pop, End the Party feels more concentrated and physical. The guitars hit harder, the arrangements carry greater weight, and the record draws more directly on the music that shaped frontman Marko Purišić long before Baby Lasagna became an international name. Yet the eccentricity, melody, theatricality and sense of humour that have become synonymous with Baby Lasagna remain firmly intact.

It's Baby Lasagna returning to the heavier music that was there before any of this began.

The revolution is reflected in how the album was created. End the Party was made collectively, with Marko writing and recording alongside the musicians around him - Matija Klaj (drums), Martin Purišić (bass guitar) and Roko Josipović (DJ) - bringing the chemistry and physicality of Baby Lasagna's live show directly into the studio. The result is a record that demands attention and feels designed to be played together and experienced at full volume – music that needs to live, breathe and hit on stage.

However, beneath the heavier sound and at its core, End the Party is a deeply personal and introspective record. Written in the aftermath of their rapid rise to international attention, its songs confront pressure, public scrutiny and online hate, sleepless nights and self-doubt. It looks beyond the spectacle and towards the person experiencing it.

Rather than allowing those struggles to become the destination, the record repeatedly chooses resistance. Its songs make room for anger, fear and vulnerability, but push back against resignation, turning frustration and pain into something confrontational, cathartic and ultimately hopeful.

Marko Purišić said: 'This album is 'stormborn'. It was written during the most hectic, demanding and confusing period of our lives, and it serves as a reflection of everything that was going on. Unlike the debut album, End the Party is more introspective, wrestling with self-criticism while accepting the everlasting change that a human is. I like to think it invokes hope, patience and a healthy spite towards the inevitable life struggles.'

That philosophy runs throughout the album. 'Anyway' is about taking back control, refusing to compromise and holding onto what you know to be true regardless of expectations. 'All The Wrong Directions' turns its attention to a relationship built around exploitation and possession rather than genuine love. On 'My Show', the album's underdog refuses to leave the fight despite the wounds already sustained.

Elsewhere, the record becomes more vulnerable. 'Wake Up' captures the anxiety and overthinking of being awake alone while everyone else sleeps, while 'Would You?' confronts the fear of losing someone you love, running through worst-case scenarios as a way of exploring love, unity and the darker sides of two people.

The band's own description of End the Party is simple: a shoulder to cry on and the friend who refuses to let you stay down. The album doesn't promise that everything will be fine. Instead, it argues that even when things aren't fine, there is still a reason to keep moving.

Since their international breakthrough in 2024, Baby Lasagna have established themselves as one of Europe's most formidable live acts, with sold-out headline shows and festival performances at Nova Rock, Sziget, EXIT, Eurosonic and 2000 Trees. The End the Party tour takes that next step, bringing the new material to UK and European audiences throughout November and December, including their biggest London headline show to date at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 22 November.

End the Party isn't a departure from Baby Lasagna. It turns everything up: heavier, louder, more personal and more determined than ever before.

Tracklist

Produced by Marko Purišić and Roko Josipović. Mixed by Roko Josipović. Mastered and stem mix by Filip Motovunski.

1. Anyway

2. All The Wrong Directions

3. Face On Your Phone

4. My Show

5. Dawn

6. Sedated

7. Would You?

8. Wake Up

9. End The Party

10. And I (Reimagined)

Tour Dates

15 November Milan, Legend

16 November Munich, Technikum

18 November Cologne, Kantine

19 November Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

21 November Manchester, Club Academy

22 November London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

24 November Leuven, Het Depot

26 November Berlin, Columbia Theater

27 November Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich

29 November Poznan, Tama

30 November Warsaw, Palladium

1 December Krakow, Kwadrat

3 December Prague, Archa+

4 December Vienna, Arena

5 December Budapest, A38

6 December Bratislava, M. Music Club

18 December Rijeka, Pogon

19 December Zagreb, Boogaloo

About Baby Lasagna

Baby Lasagna is the musical project of Croatian singer, songwriter and producer Marko Purišić, a genre-spanning fusion of heavy guitars, electronic production and pop songcraft, held together by sharp storytelling, humour and social commentary. After years developing his craft in rock and metal, Marko launched Baby Lasagna in 2023 as a project free from genre boundaries. His single 'Rim Tim Tagi Dim' became a global breakthrough in 2024, entering the Billboard Global 200 and racking up tens of millions of streams. His debut album, DMNS & MOSQUITOES, followed in February 2025, taking in rock, metal, EDM and pop. Baby Lasagna and his band have since sold out headline shows and played major festivals across Europe and the UK, including Nova Rock, Sziget, EXIT, Sea Star, Eurosonic Noorderslag and 2000trees. What began as a one-person project has now evolved into a full band, with End the Party, Baby Lasagna's second album, created within that collective.







































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