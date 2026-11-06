Photos: BULLS, BANDS, & BARRELS Tour to Return to North Charleston Coliseum April 24; Tickets Go on Sale November 13

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Bass Pro Shops Bulls, Bands, & Barrels makes stadium debut at University of Louisiana at Lafayette with Jason Aldean and Treaty Oak Revival.

The two-day event March 5-6 at Lourdes Stadium, home of the Ragin' Cajuns, is a centerpiece of BBB's 19-stop 2027 tour. The tour returns to North Charleston Coliseum April 24, with tickets going on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

Bass Pro Shops Bulls, Bands, & Barrels announced its 19-stop national tour for 2027, featuring its first stadium event March 5 and 6 at Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, Louisiana. Jason Aldean and Treaty Oak Revival will headline the two-day event.

Aldean will headline Friday, March 5, followed by Treaty Oak Revival on Saturday, March 6. The two-day event, billed as Battle in the Boot, brings bull riding, barrel racing and freestyle bullfighting together with live country music. Additional performers include Lauren Alaina and Fox N' Vead. Hotel packages, RV parking, tailgating and more will give fans new ways to make BBB's stadium debut a country music and western sports getaway.

BBB's signature arena show packs bull riding, barrel racing, freestyle bullfighting and live country music into a three-hour spectacle built for longtime fans and first-timers alike. The competition and concert share the spotlight, bringing four distinct attractions together for one unforgettable night out.

Fans can take their BBB experience beyond the grandstands with Pit Passes and Behind the Chutes Tours, available as add-ons in every market. Pit Passes offer front-of-stage access for the concert, while Behind the Chutes Tours take fans to the bucking chutes for an inside look at the sport and opportunities to meet the athletes, cast and crew who bring BBB to life.

Fans can register for presale access at BullsBandsAndBarrels.com. Presale for select tour dates begins Thursday, Nov. 12, with public ticket sales beginning Friday, Nov. 13. Ticketing details for the BBB Finals and the stops on May 1 and May 15 will be announced separately.

'The music matters as much as what happens in the dirt,' said Hunter Price, founder and CEO of Bulls, Bands, & Barrels. 'Lafayette takes that whole experience into a stadium for two days, with Jason Aldean and Treaty Oak Revival leading the lineup. We're giving fans a reason to make a weekend of it. This ain't your grandpappy's rodeo.'

The tour opens Jan. 9 at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and runs through June. Artists appearing on selected dates include Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Tucker Wetmore, Sam Barber, Kameron Marlowe, Ole 60, Vincent Mason, Dexter and The Moonrocks, and more. Lineups vary by market.

The season culminates June 4 and 5 with the two-night BBB Finals, where athletes from across the tour will compete for championship titles.

The 2027 season marks a new partnership with Doussan Music Group, an independent concert promotion and live entertainment company, to support the continued growth of BBB.

'BBB has built a strong identity by giving the competition and the concert equal billing,' said Russell Doussan, founder and CEO of Doussan Music Group. 'We see an opportunity to build on that success, connect more artists and fans with the tour, and help the team deliver its next stage of growth.'

For tour dates, lineups, tickets and experience upgrades, visit BullsBandsAndBarrels.com.

2027 Tour Dates and Lineups

Jan 9 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center - Ole 60, Cigarettes @ Sunset

Jan 16 - Huntington, W.Va. - Marshall Health Network Arena - Ole 60, Cigarettes @ Sunset

Jan 23 - Duluth, Ga. - Gas South Arena - Ole 60, Slater Nalley

Jan 30 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - LJVM Coliseum - Sam Barber, The Jack Wharff Band

Feb 6 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Alliant Energy Powerhouse - Dexter and The Moonrocks, Cigarettes @ Sunset

Feb 13 - Lexington, Ky. - Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park - Vincent Mason, The Jack Wharff Band

Feb 20 - Wichita, Kan. - INTRUST Bank Arena - Sam Barber, Tyce Delk

Feb 27 - Worcester, Mass. - DCU Center - Tucker Wetmore, The Jack Wharff Band

Mar 5-6 - Lafayette, La. - Lourdes Stadium, University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Mar 5: Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina; Mar 6: Treaty Oak Revival, Fox N' Vead

Mar 13 - Madison, Wis. - Alliant Energy Center - Kameron Marlowe, The Jack Wharff Band

Mar 20 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center - Vincent Mason, Tyler Braden

Apr 3 - Branson, Mo. - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena - Parker McCollum, Justin Moore

Apr 10 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Parker McCollum, Kolby Cooper

Apr 17 - Columbus, Ohio - The Schottenstein Center - Jon Pardi, Priscilla Block

Apr 24 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum - Tucker Wetmore, The Jack Wharff Band

May 1 - TBA - TBA - TBA

May 15 - TBA - TBA - TBA

May 22 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena - Sam Barber, Tyce Delk

Jun 4-5 - TBA - BBB Finals - TBA

National partners for the 2027 tour include Bass Pro Shops, Blue Otter Polarized, Boot Barn, Zero FG Energy and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

About Bulls, Bands, & Barrels

Bulls, Bands, & Barrels is a national live entertainment tour combining bull riding, barrel racing, freestyle bullfighting and live country music. The sports and the music share the spotlight in an experience built around a full night out. Known for its signature line, 'This ain't your grandpappy's rodeo,' BBB brings fans of the arena and the stage together at venues across the country. For more information, visit BullsBandsAndBarrels.com.



















































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