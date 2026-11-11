Photos: BOYZ II MEN to Tour Australia and New Zealand With SALT-N-PEPA and BELL BIV DEVOE

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MG Live, Frontier Touring and Arena Touring are bringing global R&B group Boyz II Men to Australia and New Zealand, joined by rap act Salt-N-Pepa and, for the first time in Australia, R&B and hip-hop group Bell Biv DeVoe. The Australian and New Zealand tour kicks off in two weeks, with the Sydney, Hunter Valley and Mount Cotton shows sold out and final tickets on sale now for Perth, Geelong and Auckland.

Most shows are nearly sold out, with a venue upgrade in Sydney due to overwhelming ticket demand. All ticketing and tour information is available at frontiertouring.com/boyziimen.

The lineup will perform arena shows in Perth on Thursday 26 November at RAC Arena (final tickets); Sydney's Afterpay Arena (sold out) on Friday 4 December; and New Zealand's Spark Arena, Auckland (final tickets) on Tuesday 1 December.

The tour also marks the return of a day on the green for 2026, with Boyz II Men, Salt-N-Pepa and Bell Biv DeVoe at Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (final tickets) on Saturday 28 November; Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW (sold out) on Saturday 5 December; and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD (sold out) on Sunday 6 December.

About Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men – Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman – are the best-selling R&B group of all time, with more than 64 million albums sold. Their accolades include four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and dual Hall of Fame inductions. Their songs include

About Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa were the first female hip-hop act inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Cheryl 'Salt' James, Sandra 'Pepa' Denton and DJ Spinderella – 'The First Ladies of Rap' – have sold more than 15 million records. Their songs include

About Bell Biv DeVoe

(with En Vogue) and

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe pioneered the new jack swing movement, blending R&B harmonies, hip-hop beats and pop melodies. Their quadruple-platinum debut, Poison, produced hits including

Tour Dates

and

Boyz II Men with special guests Salt-N-Pepa & Bell Biv DeVoe – Australia & New Zealand, November & December 2026. Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring & Arena Touring. All shows licensed, all ages.

Thursday 26 November – RAC Arena, Perth, WA – Final tickets – ticketek.com.au

Saturday 28 November – a day on the green*, Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC – Final tickets – ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 1 December – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ – Final tickets – ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 4 December – Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW – Sold out

Saturday 5 December – a day on the green*, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW – Sold out

Sunday 6 December – a day on the green*, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD – Sold out

*Not a Frontier Touring show. For all a day on the green event, transport and parking information, visit adayonthegreen.com.au.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Organisers cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier Touring website.















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