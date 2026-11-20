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Blondie have unveiled 'Come Back Home,' the second single from their forthcoming studio album, High Noon, arriving February 26, 2027 via BMG. Written by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, who also contribute their distinctive vocal harmonies, the song offers another glimpse of the band's first album of new material in nine years. The release is accompanied by a new visualiser directed by Rob Roth and produced by Untold Studios, continuing their creative collaboration with the band across the High Noon visual campaign. Listen to 'Come Back Home' here. Pre-order/save High Noon here.

Melodic and understated at first, 'Come Back Home' offers a moment of tenderness on High Noon, building into a soaring, layered chorus and powerful bridge. Chris Stein likens its emotional sweep to the river scene in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, while Debbie Harry recalls getting chills the first time she heard it.

For Wolfe and Laessig, 'Come Back Home' began as a deeply personal song before ultimately finding its way to Blondie, bringing together the two generations of artists. 'We had been on tour for a few years, and wrote this song; a sort of reflection of being away for too long, and the ways in which distance and the road can mess with your mind and your relationships,' explain Wolfe and Laessig.

The collaboration was particularly meaningful for the duo. Speaking about the opportunity, they shared: 'We grew up with Debbie Harry as the ultimate female icon of punk, rock, and disco—paving a path for women in music, blending styles, and reimagining herself. We never dreamed a song of ours would become part of the Blondie story.'

Chris Stein says: 'This reminded me of the feel of Alison Krauss's 'Down to the River to Pray' from O Brother, Where Art Thou? That same haunting, almost spiritual quality, with a sense of simplicity and restraint.'

'Come Back Home' follows 'Spectral Eyes,' the album's Johnny Marr-penned lead single, which arrived in October and marked Blondie's first new music since 2017's Pollinator. While 'Spectral Eyes' introduced High Noon with sharp guitars and driving rhythms, 'Come Back Home' reveals another side of the album, highlighting the range of sounds and songwriting collaborations that run throughout the record. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the album also features contributions from Johnny Marr, Glen Matlock and Zach Condon of Beirut.

Produced by John Congleton, with additional production and mixing by David Wrench, High Noon features further collaborations with Glen Matlock and Zach Condon of Beirut also lending their talents to the album. The record moves between different styles and influences, from the melodic harmonies of 'Come Back Home' to the cumbia rhythms of 'Tambo Tambo,' featuring contributions from Condon and percussionist Ismael 'Izzy' Baez. Meanwhile, 'Heartbreak Kid,' written by Chris Stein with Johnny Thunders in mind, looks back toward the band's downtown New York roots. Together, the tracks reflect Blondie's continued interest in exploring new sounds while drawing on the influences that shaped the band.

Alongside these collaborations, High Noon also marks an important chapter in Blondie's history, featuring the final recordings of co-founding drummer Clem Burke. A driving force behind the band's sound for nearly five decades, Burke's unmistakable playing remains an integral part of their twelfth studio album, connecting this latest release to the musical foundation that helped define Blondie from the beginning.

Arriving February 26, 2027 via BMG, High Noon is available to pre-order now and will be released on black vinyl and CD, with limited-edition crystal clear ecovinyl available at select retailers. The official Blondie stores will also offer exclusive limited-edition red vinyl and cassette editions, along with merchandise bundles.

About Blondie

For more than five decades, Blondie has occupied a singular place in music and popular culture. Emerging from New York City's downtown scene in the 1970s, the band moved freely between punk, new wave, disco, pop and hip-hop, building a catalog that includes 'Heart of Glass,' 'Rapture,' 'One Way or Another,' 'The Tide Is High' and 'Call Me.' Blondie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, 'Heart of Glass' entered the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2016, and the band's seminal 1978 album Parallel Lines was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. From music to fashion, film and art, Blondie's work has remained part of the cultural conversation across generations.















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