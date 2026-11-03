Photos: BIGXTHAPLUG Adds Lil Wayne to Official Remix of “LITE” from BETTER OVER TIME

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Dallas multi-platinum hitmaker BigXthaPlug released a remix of his hit song 'LITE' on November 3, 2026. The song already featured Atlanta breakout star Belly Gang Kushington and now includes Lil Wayne. The multi-platinum, Diamond-certified recording artist elevates the record with his iconic lyrical flow and unmatched energy. Injecting his voice into the new remix makes the listener stand still in a moment in time to take in every word. The new output is also accompanied by a visualizer that unveils Wayne's been recruited for the official remix.

BigX's highly anticipated fourth studio rap album, BETTER OVER TIME, is out now on all platforms. The new album brings the heat with fellow hip-hop, R&B and pop hitmakers Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy, BabyFace Ray, Ava Max, and Leon Thomas. This latest output marks a new chapter for BigX, while bringing him back to his roots, expanding his sound, storytelling, and ambition that makes him one of the most compelling artists to emerge in the rap scene.

The featured artists were previously revealed through a nationwide billboard rollout in each collaborator's hometown.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk













Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

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