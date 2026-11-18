NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BEYOND THE STREETS is presenting its latest documentary, DEAD CITY PUNX, with an East Coast premiere screening on December 7, 2026, in New York, NY, at Nitehawk Cinema. The Monday, December 7 screening begins at 7:00 pm and will be followed by a Q&A with director Roger Gastman and band members. Showtime and ticket information is available on the Nitehawk Cinema site.

The movie follows a band, Dead City Punx, whose massive illegal outdoor shows are full of fireworks, fistfights, bonfires, and graffiti pit them against the LAPD, LAFD, and the mayor, ultimately resuscitating LA's music scene while forcing the viewer to question what DIY and punk really means when sh*t gets real.

DEAD CITY PUNX is executive produced by Roger Gastman, Joseph Pattisall, and Zack de la Rocha. Coverage of the film has appeared in the Los Angeles Times and The Wrap.

A 388-page DEAD CITY book, including a limited edition 7' yellow vinyl, is available through BEYOND THE STREETS.

About the Film

Born from stolen equipment and street life connections, the band Dead City Punx - Meka, Grumpy, Mike, and Adrian - built stages for their shows from shoplifted wood, used social media as their 'bat signal,' and turned every performance into a crime scene complete with graffiti backdrops, bonfires, and police helicopters. Through fan-filmed concert footage and exclusive interviews, DEAD CITY PUNX captures how four outcasts from society's margins ignited a pandemic-era music movement that challenged definitions of public space, rebellion, and the right to assemble. BEYOND THE STREETS presents the story of Dead City Punks - raw, unfiltered, and as real as their shows.

Each character reveals their humble beginnings on the margins of society between wild Dead City performances, demonstrating how they became a band that 'makes shows a crime scene.'

This is what can happen when people reclaim their right to assemble. And while the demonized players never transform into angels, we witness creativity born from the ashes of recovery, as well as testimony declaring playing music with friends to be a 'more powerful addiction than drugs.'

This documentary pushes the viewer to question the very definitions of DIY ethos, activism, public space, excessive force, and rebellion in today's modern world. The band Dead City Punx is anti-establishment, anti-authoritarian, and fiercely individualistic. It reflects a cultural moment where punk is not nostalgia — it remains a shout of defiance.

The Band's Story

Founding members Grumpy and Meka first met at a trap house in a gang-controlled neighborhood in Central Los Angeles. High on meth, they played anything they could get their hands on, ultimately, with instruments stolen from a church. They put a band together with a few other friends, including longtime friend, criminal, and graffiti writer Mike, on vocals, and Adrian on bass. Dead City Punx was born.

The band played their first shows in the fall of 2019 until Covid lockdowns shuttered venues and forbade gatherings around the world by early 2020. Boredom drove them to put on their own illegal outdoor shows, using the same methods they used for doing graffiti: scope out spots, paint using stolen materials, evade gangs and law enforcement. They played anywhere - from deserts outside of LA to their first chaotic show at the Echo Park Recreation Center. They built their own stages with stolen wood and bags of cement, plugging into generators ready to blast their songs into crowds pumped with pent-up aggression from the lockdowns. Infamous shows in Lafayette Park, Frogtown (which shut down the Interstate 5 Freeway), Oakland, and beneath the 6th Street Bridge followed. Thousands upon thousands of fans descended, and even as the LAPD fired rubber bullets and police helicopters surrounded them, Dead City Punx played on. The shows were promoted over social media, with the band dropping hints an hour or so before announcing the location. Fans were ready with fireworks, nitrous tanks, and spray cans. All the action caused every show to go viral, all well-documented by professional and amateur photographers and videographers. During dark times in an upside-down world, going to a Dead City Punx show became a badge of honor.

Without record label support or professionally recorded songs, this underground band of musicians seized hearts and headlines along the way as their actions, plus online gossip, turned them into folkloric archenemies of everyone from the mayor of LA to certain peers within the punk community. Dead City ignored all haters and proved itself unstoppable.

Fan footage and news coverage documented the entire pandemic phenomenon, elevating the band into shooting stars supported by media-savvy and socially starved youth.

Each member of Dead City Punx is a survivor. Vandals, yes - but also witnesses to a city that nearly swallowed them whole through addiction, incarceration, and homelessness. Music became their lifeline. Raised on hip hop and rock, they funneled trauma and rage into a collective expression that replaced self-destruction with something louder, messier, and more meaningful. The band became their chosen family, and the fans their fuel.

Los Angeles-based Dead City Punx channels chaos, survival, and DIY rebellion into a raw, unfiltered redefinition of punk through contemporary art, fashion, music, mayhem, fireworks, fistfights, bonfires, and graffiti into their massive self-produced illegal shows.

Follow

Dead City Punx on Instagram

BEYOND THE STREETS

BEYOND THE STREETS on Instagram

































Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone