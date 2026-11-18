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Global J-metal phenomenon BABYMETAL have received their first-ever GRAMMY NOMINATION. Sunset Kiss (Feat. Polyphia) is in the running for Best Asian Pop Music Performance for the 2027 GRAMMYS, which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7th, 2027.

The song comes from the band's METAL FORTH album, which made its debut last year at #9 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. This is the first time in history that an all-Japanese fronted group has made this list. The project amassed over 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

METAL FORTH also debuted at #10 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut U.S. Chart and #2 on the U.S. iTunes Download Album Chart. In Japan, the album entered at #1 on the Oricon Rock Chart and #1 on the Digital Albums Chart. Internationally, the album landed Top 10 in Germany, a career-best after charting at #18 with METAL GALAXY. It also broke the Top 20 in the UK and achieved career-high positions in the Netherlands and France.

2026 has been a momentous year for BABYMETAL. On Fox Day, 1st April, the band unveiled details of a deluxe edition of the album, featuring three live performances alongside remixes by Major Lazer and Jordan Fish. They also announced their 2026 World Tour, which opened with a performance supporting My Chemical Romance in San Diego before taking them across North and Latin America for a triumphant run of sold-out shows. Halestorm and Violent Vira joined the North American dates, while in Mexico City, BABYMETAL performed their first ever Stadium headliner with support from I Prevail and Bilmuri.

Their festival appearances included huge sets at Download, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, while at Louder Than Life they stepped up to fill Papa Roach's slot immediately before headliners Limp Bizkit.

The band is also set to kick off a North American tour on September 9 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.

Formed in 2010, BABYMETAL quickly gained popularity in Japan for their explosive live shows. By 2013, they had become a force of their own — opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, and Lady Gaga, and bringing the ferocity of metal to a global audience. With over 15 years of history and a diehard international following, BABYMETAL isn't just a band — they're a movement redefining what heavy music looks and sounds like. Fronted by three dynamic women — Su-Metal, Moametal, and Momometal — BABYMETAL has helped reshape the face of metal, inspiring a new generation of women and girls who see themselves in this sound and on these stages.

METAL FORTH (Deluxe Edition) is out now via Capitol Records. It can be streamed here.

Tracklist

Disc 1, Side A

1. from me to u (feat. Poppy)

2. RATATATA (feat. Electric Callboy)

3. Song 3 (feat. Slaughter To Prevail)

4. Kon! Kon! (feat. Bloodywood)

5. KxAxWxAxIxI

Disc 1, Side B

6. Sunset Kiss (feat. Polyphia)

7. My Queen (ft. Spiritbox)

8. Algorism

9. METALI!! (feat. Tom Morello)

10. White Flame ー白炎ー

Disc 2, Side C

1. from me to u (Major Lazer Remix)

2. from me to u (Jordan Fish Remix)

Disc 2, Side D

3. from me to u (Live from The O2)

4. My Queen (Live from Intuit Dome)

5. Algorism (Live from Saitama Super Arena)

To stay up to date on all of the latest BABYMETAL news and releases, follow them @babymetal or visit http://www.metalforth.com/.

Band Members

Su-Metal

Moametal

Momometal

Photo Credit: BABYMETAL)













Photo Credit: BABYMETAL)

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