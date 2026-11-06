Photos: Aubrie Sellers Releases Stripped-Back Version of Single “Delusional”

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Today, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers released the second of two new stripped-back singles: 'Delusional (Close-Up Version),' following 'Prototype (Close-Up Version),' which was released last month. Both reimagined songs are intimate, stripped-back versions of album tracks from Sellers' latest project, Attachment Theory (released March 20, 2026, on Casual Records | Carnival Records). With these fresh POVs, the tunes' introspective depth takes center stage.

Listen to both singles here.

'Doing a close-up version of these songs allowed me to change the emotional perspective and strip them down to the bare emotions,' says Aubrie Sellers. 'When you take away some of the cinematic elements, you're left with vulnerability. I liked the idea of hearing these songs with nowhere to hide, especially since the theme of the record is attachment and relationships.'

'Delusional (Close-Up Version)' offers a soul-stirring impact to the hauntingly beautiful song about falling headfirst in love and out of reality. The new perspective heightens the vulnerability at its core, capturing the exhilaration of surrendering to a feeling and the uncertainty of whether to trust it. The original version of 'Delusional' featuring Ashley Monroe was praised by People Magazine for its 'ethereal vocals and looping guitars amid a hazy retro soundscape.'

Speaking on the creative collaboration, Ashley Monroe shared, 'I loved writing with Aubrie, I know we can just be free to say and sing whatever we feel. I don't remember exactly what was said that day that got us going on Delusional.. ( maybe it was that we both have been called that hmm), either way.. we dove in and got all weird and goth and angelic and I'm so proud of what we created. She is one of my very favorite voices to hear sing, AND to get to sing with. Hope you all enjoy this little de-lu-lu trip from reality we take you on. Who says Delusional has to be a bad thing?'

Meanwhile, 'Prototype (Close-Up Version)''s fresh POV serves as a deeper introspective take on the ways we internalize criticism and the need to build ourselves up again. Of the track, Celeb Secrets states, 'Sellers is making room for those in-between moments — the uncomfortable realizations, the quiet rebuilding, and the freedom that can come with seeing yourself through a different lens. And if the new version proves anything, it's that sometimes getting closer to a song means stripping away everything that once stood between you and its truth.'

Arguably her best album yet, Attachment Theory is darker, edgier, and full of hard-won wisdom from bracing through the hellscape of modern dating. Released in tandem with the album is Attachment Theory: The Podcast, where each episode feels like a deep, honest conversation with a friend. Sellers invites listeners into her world, sharing insights and perspectives that aim not only to illuminate the themes within the album but also offer practical advice and wisdom for navigating their own relationships and personal growth.

Listen to Attachment Theory here, and Attachment Theory: The Podcast here.

ABOUT AUBRIE SELLERS

Aubrie Sellers is a genre-bending artist and songwriter from Nashville, who has been making waves since her debut album New City Blues earned a spot as one of Rolling Stone Country's Albums of the Year in 2016. Sellers premiered her unique style—a blend of influences ranging from Led Zeppelin to Ralph Stanley dubbed 'garage country'—on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that same year. A wave of critical reception followed, with appearances on Seth Meyers and a spot next to artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish as one of Elle's Women in Music.

After touring with Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, Sellers' 2020 sophomore album, Far From Home, garnered two nominations at the Americana Awards. Her side project with Jade Jackson, Jackson+Sellers, was lauded as 'passionate and gritty' on NPR's Fresh Air and was one of The New York Times' '15 Best Acts at SXSW' in 2021. Her song 'Far From Home' was featured in Yellowstone, landing her in the all-genre Shazam Top 100.

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