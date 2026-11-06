Photos: Ashe Performs "Stop The Wedding!" on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon as Single Keeps Climbing Charts

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Singer-songwriter Ashe performed her hit single 'Stop The Wedding!' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Thursday night, according to a release dated November 6, 2026.

The album's lead single marks Ashe's biggest solo debut to date. It continues to rise on Spotify's Top Global (#3) and U.S. Charts and is currently #23 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track has surpassed 200 million streams and is seeing new daily peaks in streaming each day. It has topped the UK Spotify Charts (#1) as well as Ireland's Official Charts (#1).

In celebration of The Girl Of Your Dreams, Ashe will embark on a nearly sold-out headline tour beginning on February 17 in Atlanta, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Nashville, Washington D.C., Austin and more, as well as dates in London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin and more across the U.K. and Europe. Ashe will be joined on the tour by support from Claire Rosinkranz in North America and Isabel Van Gelder in the U.K. and Europe. Full details and ticket information can be found at https://www.ashe-music.com/tour.

The Girl Of Your Dreams marks a new chapter for Ashe as she reunites with producer and collaborator Noah Conrad (Chappell Roan, Role Model, BTS), co-writer of Platinum-certified 'Moral Of The Story' and co-producer of her debut album Ashlyn, to create songs that sound huge and cinematic while dealing with the messiness of life.

Last year found the singer-songwriter teaming up with her close collaborator and friend Finneas as The Favors; the duo released their debut album, The Dream. Ashe's previous solo studio album, Willson (2024), marked a return to her Nashville and songwriting roots. The LP completed a trilogy, following Ashlyn (2021) and Rae (2022), and saw praise from Forbes and People Magazine, amongst others, with The Tennessean raving, 'Sweeping story-telling tracks show Ashe's gentle, crooning voice reflecting on love and fulfillment. A classic indie singer-songwriter album that borders on both pop and folk, Ashe tells raw narratives with her emotive vocals over and over, track by track.'

Ashe's rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry's biggest names, Finneas, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. 2025 found her touring with Kelsea Ballerini and Gracie Abrams. Most recently, she wrapped a series of dates supporting Benson Boone. Her global hit 'Moral of the Story' was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Tracklist

1. Stop The Wedding!

2. Lasso The Moon

3. Stardust

4. Love Bomb

5. Blue Hour

6. Swan Lake

7. Sunburn

8. Always September

9. The Girl Of Your Dreams

10. Sweet Caroline

11. Funeral

Tour Dates

February 16—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

February 17—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

February 19—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

February 20—Dallas, TX—House of Blues Dallas*

February 21—Austin, TX—ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

February 23—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren*

February 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*

February 26—San Francisco, CA—Castro Theatre*

February 28—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*

March 2—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union*

March 3—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

March 5—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre*

March 7—Chicago, IL—Riviera Theatre*

March 9—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit*

March 11—Toronto, ON—HISTORY*

March 12—Montreal, QC—MTELUS*

March 14—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

March 15—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount*

March 16—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

March 19—Washington, DC—The Anthem*

March 20—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore Charlotte*

March 23—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

March 24—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

April 4—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia†

April 5—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia†

April 7—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton†

April 9—Manchester, UK—Academy 1†

April 10—Manchester, UK—Academy 1†

April 11—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy†

April 13—Utrecht, Netherlands—Ronda Hall at Tivoli Vredenburg†

April 14—Brussels, Belgium—La Madeleine†

April 15—Cologne, Germany—Palladium†

April 17—Paris, France—Salle Pleyel†

April 19—Berlin, Germany—Tempodrom†

April 22—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton†

April 23—London, UK—O2 Academy Brixton†

* with Claire Rosinkranz

† with Isabel Van Gelder

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg







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Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

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