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French independent singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Anso Baya has shared a live performance of her lead single, 'WATCH THE STARS,' recorded at Railroad Studio in France. Featuring a full rock band, synths, and a bit of orchestral magic, she reinterprets the track as something more organic, giving its naturally cinematic atmosphere a warm and raw glow.

French filmmaker Rémy Barbe directed the session, which Baya produced and artistically directed through her own independent label, SCARLIGHT RECORDS. The live session brings together a group of musicians, with musical coordination by Lucien Favreau, to explore the song's dynamic contrasts, from its quieter moments to its most expansive passages.

'I discovered many of my favorite artists through their live performances, and watching them bring their songs to life has always meant so much to me,' says Baya about the performance. 'Live music is at the heart of who I am as an artist, and I honestly can't wait to get on stage and connect with an audience. For me, sharing music is what makes it truly meaningful.'

Baya shared 'WATCH THE STARS' on October 30. It will be part of her upcoming debut album WATCH THE STARS, due February 26, 2027. Across eight songs, the artist writes about the people we lose and the ones we hold onto for too long, with the death of her father as the record's emotional core. Yet it is not just a 'grief album'; with a dreamy sonic palette that feels getting lost in the wind, and lyrics that twist each reflection into tensions between desire, materialism, love, faith, hope, and solace, Baya searches for some kind of peace when the stories we once relied on stop holding together.

The titular track serves as the listener's introduction to Baya's relationship with her late father, as well as the tension between absence and grief one feels when they lose a loved one. While the song was born from a distinct moment in her life, she began to accept that the emotions surrounding her grief were much more complex. Much of the song's lyrics are left intentionally unexplained, letting Baya's sweeping orchestral compositions and pop rock band ascend from places of conflict into something grander.

'We spent two and a half days making music together in a house in central France,' explains Baya. 'These songs carry some intense emotions, and I wanted to explore their different dimensions through live performance, moving between restraint, intensity, and spontaneity. Giving each song room to breathe and find its own energy was really important to me.'

She adds, 'Ultimately, I wanted these songs to feel immediate, human, and alive, and to share that experience with as many people as possible.'

About the Album

Anso Baya wrote and composed the entirety of WATCH THE STARS, produced most of the album, and shaped its artistic direction. 'I approach each project with an overall vision,' she says. 'I don't make music simply for the sake of making songs; I like to build a world around them and think about how a song should sound, what it is trying to say, how it should be produced and arranged, and the images that can exist alongside it.'

Her cinematic approach to music shapes the structure of the album itself. For the artist, a song has to be allowed to reach the end of its narrative, both musically and lyrically, even when that means moving beyond conventional formats. 'GOLD,' for example, runs for nearly seven minutes: its length is part of the journey rather than something to be corrected.

But the record also carries the imprint of the people she encountered while making it. Among the earliest was Kevin Lika, a producer and drummer from the South of France. In his small studio, she was given the opportunity to learn alongside him, experiment, and begin turning some of her demos into fully realized productions. Together, they produced and arranged 'WATCH THE STARS' and 'DOWNTOWN' and co-produced 'DESIRE'; Lika also plays keyboards and drums across those songs and 'GOLD.'

Franck Claudel, a producer, singer and guitarist, brought another color to the record. His knowledge of country and folk music particularly shaped 'PEACE,' which he produced and arranged with Baya, playing guitars and bass on the track. Claudel also plays guitar on 'WATCH THE STARS' and contributed to the arrangements and guitars on 'DESIRE.' The drums on 'PEACE' were played by American session musician Brian Griffin (Lana Del Rey, Brandi Carlile, The Black Crowes, The Chicks), whose career crosses the roots, rock and Americana worlds that resonate through the song.

The album was ultimately entrusted to Romain Dupont for mixing and Alex Gopher for mastering at Translab in Paris, giving the record its final sonic shape. WATCH THE STARS will be released on February 26, 2027, via Baya's independent label SCARLIGHT RECORDS.

Tracklist

01. THE LIGHT

02. WATCH THE STARS

03. GOLD

04. DOWNTOWN

05. DESIRE

06. TIPTOES

07. PEACE

08. LIFT YOUR EYES

About Anso Baya

Anso Baya is a singer-songwriter, producer, artistic director and multi-instrumentalist whose music moves somewhere between alternative pop, indie rock, folk and songwriting, with country and Americana holding a particular place among the sounds that have shaped her musical sensibility. She started playing guitar at a very young age and has been making music for more than twenty years, gradually expanding her language to piano, keyboards, arranging and production. Her listening has always been deeply eclectic, but rather than placing those influences side by side, Anso absorbs them and brings them back into a world of her own.

For a long time, Anso refused to release songs simply for the sake of putting music out. She first wanted to become capable of making records that genuinely sounded like what she heard in her head. She spent years developing her songwriting and production skills, eventually building her own studio to gain that freedom.

Anso has always thought about music in images. To her, a song is a scene, sometimes almost an entire film: a setting, a light, characters, a progression and an ending. A song might begin with a line, a melody, a sound or a mental image, but she is always trying to build a complete world around it. That approach also explains her relatively free relationship with format: a song should last for as long as it needs to finish what it is trying to say.

After years of building the project independently, she founded Scarlight Records in 2026 to develop and release her music on her own terms. She writes and composes her songs, produces much of her own work and directs the artistic world around it, while seeing collaboration as an essential part of the process whenever another musician or producer can take a song somewhere she could not have reached alone.

Her debut album, WATCH THE STARS, marks the beginning of that new chapter. What comes next is meant to exist as much onstage as it does in the studio. Anso wants to build a fully realized live show, tour and play her music in front of audiences, while continuing to push further into music production and visual direction. She sees music videos, performances and longer-form visual pieces as extensions of the songs, with the ambition of gradually developing genuine short films around her music. For Anso, songwriting, composition, production, performance and image are not separate disciplines. They are simply different ways of telling the same story.

Photo Credit: Antoine Vigier | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Antoine Vigier | Download hi-res image

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