Photos: Angus & Julia Stone to Release Karaoke Covers Project and Announce 2027 North American Tour Dates

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Following the release of their ARIA #1 album Karaoke Bar, Angus and Julia Stone have announced a new project, The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse, a collection of some of the duo's favorite songs, reimagined in their signature dreamy style. The duo has also announced North American tour dates for 2027.

The project begins with a reimagining of 'Apologize,' the pop ballad made famous by OneRepublic. With intimate vocals and atmospheric production, Angus and Julia lean into the raw emotion of its heartbreaking lyrics, capturing that devastating, universally felt moment when you realize it's too late to make things right.

During the Karaoke Bar album campaign, Angus and Julia connected with fans around the world, sharing stories about favorite karaoke tracks and the songs everyone knows, loves and can't help singing along to. Inspired by these conversations, the siblings began revisiting some of their own favorites, giving rise to The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse.

Over the coming months, Angus and Julia will unveil a series of covers, breathing new life into familiar classics through their harmonies, intimate arrangements and musical chemistry.

When asked about The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse, Angus and Julia say: 'Our dad plays in a covers band, so we grew up listening to his interpretations of other people's songs. We were around a lot of live music, and I think that instilled in us a real joy in taking a song and making it your own. As we got older and started singing and playing ourselves, we naturally started doing the same…..There's something really special about taking a song you grew up listening to, or one that means something to you, and finding your own version of it……We've been lucky enough to hear people all around the world doing their versions of our songs, too. And while doing press for Karaoke Bar, we held some really fun karaoke events with fans and got talking about everyone's favorite songs to sing. The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse felt like a fun way to share some of our own favorites………'Apologize' is such a sad and beautiful song, lyrically and melodically. It's one of those pop songs that gets stuck in your head, but when you really listen to the lyrics, it's deeply tragic. That feeling of knowing you've reached the point where you can't go back. There's no apology big enough, no words left to say. Just that awful knowing that it's over.'

Following the announcement of their Australian tour dates earlier this year, Angus and Julia Stone have unveiled the North American leg of their Karaoke Bar World Tour, bringing songs from their latest album and favorites to audiences across both continents. The Karaoke Bar World Tour promises a chance to sing along, rediscover classics and fall in love with something new.

Karaoke Bar World Tour – North American Dates 2027

Thursday, May 13 – Big Night Live, Boston, MA

Friday, May 14 – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Washington, DC

Saturday, May 15 – SummerStage in Central Park, New York, NY

Sunday, May 16 – MTELUS, Montreal, QC

Tuesday, May 18 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

Thursday, May 20 – The Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Friday, May 21 – Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN

Sunday, May 23 – The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Monday, May 24 – Ogden Twilight Summer Concert Series, Ogden, UT

Wednesday, May 26 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 27 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Sunday, May 30 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Fans can sign up for access to North American tickets before the general public at https://drop.cobrand.com/d/AngusandJuliaStone/NorthAmerica.

Photo Credit: Sean McDonald



































































Photo Credit: Sean McDonald

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