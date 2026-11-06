Photos: Ambrose Getz Reimagines Charly García's Protest Song "Los Dinosaurios" as Studio Single

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More than a decade after studying abroad in Buenos Aires, Ambrose Getz heard from her former host family. They had found her on Argentine TikTok, singing 'Los Dinosaurios,' the Charly García song she first learned while living with them. Her stripped-back cover passed 280,000 views and was shared by Argentine rocker Marilina Bertoldi. On November 6, the Brooklyn singer-songwriter releases a full studio version.

It was 2013, and Getz was a twenty-year-old comparative literature student at NYU. In Buenos Aires, her teacher, Juan 'Pollo' Raffo, introduced her to García, the towering figure of Argentine rock. Of all his songs, 'Los Dinosaurios,' from 1983's Clics Modernos, stayed with her most. Written as Argentina's last military dictatorship was ending, it is a haunting meditation on the people who were disappeared, and one of the country's most enduring songs of memory. When her cover went viral, Raffo's current students tagged him in the comments, reconnecting teacher and student.

Years later in Brooklyn, as ICE raids and detentions spread across the US, the song's central verse took on new meaning in a very different time and place:

Los amigos del barrio pueden desaparecer

Los cantores de radio pueden desaparecer

Los que están en los diarios pueden desaparecer

La persona que amas puede desaparecer

The friends from the neighborhood may disappear

The singers on the radio may disappear

The ones in the news may disappear

The person you love may disappear

'I believe deeply in the power of art to help us process the things that are too big to carry alone,' Getz says.

Getz recorded the track at home in Brooklyn and co-produced it with her partner and longtime collaborator Almog Sharvit. The arrangement draws on the intimacy of Sufjan Stevens, Silvana Estrada, and Iron & Wine. It centers on her voice and fingerpicked Martin, tuned down a whole step to García's original key of C, with voicings that let the top strings ring and give the guitar an open-tuned shimmer. Micha Gilad's keys add quiet depth, and Jack Broza (of FORAGER) mixed and mastered the track. 'Los Dinosaurios' marks her return to folk after the jazz-inflected art pop of her 2023 debut, Great House of Embers. It is the first glimpse of the acoustic, guitar-driven album she is recording now, expected to be finished in early 2027.

About the Artist

Ambrose Getz is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter based in Brooklyn and raised in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury. She writes in alternate tunings on a 1965 Martin 00-18, letting open strings ring against a jazz musician's ear for harmony. Her musical home is Brooklyn's jazz and songwriter scenes, which shaped her art-pop debut, Great House of Embers (2023).

Getz is an active part of Brooklyn's songwriting community. She co-hosts Song Circle, a bimonthly songwriter gathering, and sings with the Brooklyn Choir Project. She performs regularly in New York at venues including Lincoln Center and The Sultan Room.

For fans of: Madison Cunningham, Becca Stevens, Mei Semones, Silvana Estrada

For more, visit ambrosegetz.com.

Photo Credit: Almog Sharvit





Ambrose Getz - by Almog Sharvit Follow Ambrose Getz



Benno PO BOX 220189Brooklyn, NY 11222



Photo Credit: Almog Sharvit

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