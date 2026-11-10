Photos: Alma Perry Peleg Announces Debut Album WISH, Out Independently Next Spring

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Indie progressive pop artist Alma Perry Peleg has announced her debut album WISH, out independently in March 2027. The New York City-based artist returns with a big shift in her sound and mood, beginning with her defiant, playful lead single, 'Don't Talk To Me.'

'Don't Talk To Me' is a sharp, confrontational song about drawing a line after a relationship built on manipulation. Written from a place of finally seeing a familiar dynamic clearly, the lyrics are direct, refusing to settle for reconciliation. Instead, she transforms anger into humor and a playful attitude. Musically, it rushes to a rolling drum beat and windswept synths; Alma's defiance gives her just enough energy to move forward and upward.

According to Alma, ''Don't Talk To Me' is about reaching a point where you stop taking responsibility for other people's feelings, especially after years of confusion and guilt. It's about drawing a line and deciding that you don't owe someone access to you just because of your history with them.'

The new single comes with a playful new visualizer, featuring Alma Perry Peleg just trying to have a good time at the bar. Chased by an off-screen haunt, she swats them away like unwanted paparazzi, all while trying not to spill her much-needed drink.

Alma Perry Peleg released her debut EP, Scan My Heart, in 2023, followed by 2024's How Much Longer Till We Get to the Present, a four-song EP that stripped the sound back to focus on songwriting and explored themes of childhood, repair, and healing.

Wish is Alma Perry Peleg's first album and marks a new chapter in her sound. The album grew out of an interest in memory, change, and the feeling of moving forward while still carrying parts of the past with her. Written during a period of personal change and ongoing psychoanalysis, the songs expand on the intimate songwriting of the artist's earlier work by bringing together guitars, synths, and unconventional beats to create a fuller and more dynamic sound.

'I think the title 'Wish' reflects the distance between the past we carry and the future we want for ourselves,' Alma adds. 'A lot of the album deals with things that are difficult to leave behind, but for me, it's also about the possibility of moving forward without having to erase where you came from.'

Musically, Wish balances raw, personal songwriting with a more developed production approach, leaving room for movement, texture, and contrast. At its core, Wish is about looking back while moving forward — arriving somewhere new without losing the things that shaped you along the way.

Wish is set for US distribution in March 2027.

Wish (LP) Tracklist

01 tomorrow

02 Don't Talk To Me

03 Not Me

04 A Song Again

05 Hello Farewell & Goodbye

06 Gone

07 Say It In French

08 Past Best Friend

09 The Smoke

10 My Summer Of Love

11 Dive

About Alma Perry Peleg

Alma Perry Peleg is a singer-songwriter based in New York, working across indie, alternative rock, progressive pop, and '90s nostalgia. Her music combines honest songwriting with textured production, moving between guitars, synths, and unconventional beats.

Rooted in the past but firmly looking toward what comes next, Wish marks a shift in both sound and perspective - a record about arriving at a different place without losing the things that shaped you along the way.

Photo Credit: Tru Pieron | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Tru Pieron | Download hi-res image

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