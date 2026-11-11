Photos: ANYMA to Return to Giza Pyramids for Two ÆDEN MILLENNIUM Shows With Jean-Michel Jarre

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Multidisciplinary artist, DJ and producer Anyma announces his return to Egypt for two headline shows at the Great Pyramids of Giza in spring 2027, titled ÆDEN MILLENNIUM. Anyma will be joined on both nights by electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre, building on Anyma's sold-out two-part show at the Pyramids in October 2025, which drew fans from 92 countries.

The announcement was unveiled through a spectacular drone display over Cairo, where an aerial formation first took the shape of a pyramid before transforming to reveal the dates of the upcoming performances. The shows are set for March 19 and March 26, 2027.

Tickets will be available on artist presale from November 18th at 2pm GMT, with general sale from November 19th at 2pm GMT.

Anyma's 2025 show was a defining moment in his preeminent live career, delivering a powerful connection between music and heritage landscape. This shared DNA of merging electronic music, architecture, technology and spectacle, led Anyma to invite Jarre to share the stage in 2027. With this invitation, Jarre, renowned for his iconic landmark concert-events, marks his own return to Giza after ringing in the Millennium with his 12-hour concept-event 'The Twelve Dreams Of The Sun' at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, where he created a bridge between the past and the future on New Year's Eve 1999.

More acts for both dates are to be announced soon.

'I've been fortunate enough to bring my show to some incredible venues around the world in the past few years, but the two-part show at the Pyramids of Giza has been by far one of the most memorable.' explains Anyma; 'I'm working on a new, entirely unique production for our return in 2027, especially paying tribute to the magnitude of the area's beauty and history. I can't wait to share ÆDEN MILLENNIUM with you in Egypt next year.'

Jean-Michel Jarre said: 'Delighted to accept Anyma's invitation to join forces. When I welcomed the new Millennium at the Great Pyramids of Egypt, my ambition was to create a dialogue between this ancient setting and the future through music, light and technology. It's exciting to return with Anyma, who shares that same spirit of exploration, and imagine a new chapter together.'

The arena and staging for the shows will be designed in collaboration with world-renowned Egyptologist and Director-General of the Giza Pyramids area Dr. Ashraf Mohie El-Din, with attention and care paid to the sensitive nature of the ancient site.

'We are honoured and excited to once again welcome Anyma to the Great Pyramids. Bringing his cutting-edge stage production, lighting and digital art to our beloved pyramids creates a fascinating dialogue between our ancient history and the future. The 2025 event brought a whole new audience from around the world to Egypt to experience our rich culture and ancient history, and we are excited to expand that ambition again in 2027.'

In 2026 Anyma launched his all-new live show ÆDEN at his headline set at Coachella, and has since toured it across the world including to 65,000 people in Mexico City, as China's largest ever electronic headline show in Shanghai and to sold-out crowds from Milan to Singapore.

Anyma will once again design and build a bespoke, one-of-its-kind new live show for the 2027 Pyramids of Giza dates, bringing together boundary-pushing electronic music with breathtaking light-shows and digital art previously unseen across the ÆDEN tour, with a narrative arc exploring themes of technology, mythology, nature and humanity.

Known for his meticulously crafted sets, Anyma brings a sound that is both intimate and infinitely expansive. These shows provide an opportunity to hear that sound in one of the world's most monumental settings, where every echo carries farther and every detail lands with more impact.

Anyma's ÆDEN world tour also continues throughout 2026 and 2027.

Anyma Egypt Live Dates 2027

March 19

March 26

Upcoming Anyma ÆDEN World Tour Dates

Nov 21, 2026: Mumbai, India – Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Dec 4, 2026: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Yas Gateway Park

Dec 5, 2026: Bangkok, Thailand – MCOT Land

Dec 12, 2026: Paris, France – Plenitude Arena

Dec 23, 2026: São Paulo, Brazil – Nubank Parque

Dec 31, 2026: Santiago, Chile – Espacio Riesco Expo Centre (ÆDEN NYE)

Jan 4, 2027: Tulum, Mexico – Zamna Tulum

Jan 30, 2027: Bogotá, Colombia – Parque Simón Bolívar

Jun 19, 2027: Munich, Germany – Königsplatz SOLD OUT

Jun 20, 2027: Munich, Germany – Königsplatz

About Anyma

Anyma is the electronic music and multidisciplinary artist Matteo Milleri, renowned for boundary-defying techno compositions, visuals and live shows. In 2024, Anyma became the first electronic music artist to hold a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, where the meticulously produced Afterlife Presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys' cybernetic opera drew an audience of 200,000 people across 12 dates. Exploring themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence, the show culminated Anyma's Genesys album trilogy featuring Genesys (2023), Genesys II (2024, Afterlife/Interscope), and The End of Genesys (2025), which drew the trilogy to a close in December 2025 with the release of a Deluxe edition.

Anyma has recently collaborated with LISA (BLACKPINK), Joji, EJAE (K-Pop Demon Hunters), Sevdaliza, Grimes, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, and more, as well as taking on visual creative direction for The Weeknd's 2024 'One Night Only' concert in São Paulo. In 2025, Anyma held a summer residency at the world's first hyperclub [UNVRS] in Ibiza and headlined major festivals including Ultra Miami, Sziget Festival, and Zürich Openair. In the same year, Anyma launched a creative partnership with Oakley, ranked #10 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list, and soundtracked the Vetements SS26 Paris Fashion Week runway show. He closed out 2025 with a headlining performance and creative direction at the League of Legends World Championship in China, and delivered a sold-out performance at the iconic Pyramids of Giza with his groundbreaking two-part 'Quantum Genesys' show.

Most recently, Anyma kicked off his world tour with a Coachella 2026 headline set premiering his brand-new audiovisual show, 'Anyma presents ÆDEN.' Anyma is currently performing this new show across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America, marking milestones including China's largest-ever electronic headline show in Shanghai and a second summer residency at [UNVRS]. In August he launched his new imprint label ÆDEN Records and announced its debut release, a club-inspired compilation of tracks by Anyma and various artists titled 'ÆDEN: Digital Renaissance Vol. I'.

About Jean-Michel Jarre

Jean-Michel Jarre is one of the defining pioneers of electronic music and a visionary artist whose work has continually explored the relationship between sound, technology and the future. Across more than five decades, the composer, performer and producer has pushed the boundaries of musical creation, using each new technological wave not simply as a tool, but as a creative language in itself.

From his early experiments with analogue synthesisers and tape manipulation to his groundbreaking use of multi-channel sound, spatial audio, virtual reality and immersive digital environments, Jarre has consistently anticipated the next frontiers in cultural endeavours. Long before terms such as immersive audio, virtual performance and AI-driven creativity entered the mainstream, he was reimagining how music could be composed, experienced and also shared live.

His landmark 1976 album Oxygene, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, transformed electronic music from avant-garde experimentation into a global cultural force, influencing generations of artists across genres from electronic and pop, to ambient and experimental music. Since then, Jarre's catalogue has grown to more than twenty studio albums, selling over 85 million copies worldwide, while his live work has redefined the scale and ambition of music performance. Renowned for monumental concert-events and his multiple Guinness World Records for live audience, staged at some of the world's most iconic landmarks, Jarre has used cities, architecture and landscapes as part of his artistic canvas, merging music with light, design and technological innovation.

Photo Credit: - Nicko Guihal. High res here













Photo Credit: - Nicko Guihal. High res here

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