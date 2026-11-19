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Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of Adrianne Lenker's 'Anything' as part of her growing Christmas catalog. Proceeds from the track from both Bridgers and Lenker will benefit Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF). To learn more about PCRF, visit https://www.pcrf.net/.

The track was produced by Bridgers alongside longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, as well as Jack Antonoff.

Stream 'Anything' here.

The Christmas charity cover song has become a fan-favorite tradition for Bridgers. She has previously shared covers of Tom Waits' 'Day After Tomorrow,' 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,' Merle Haggard's 'If We Make It Through December,' Simon & Garfunkel's ''7 O'Clock News/ Silent Night' with Fiona Apple and The National's Matt Berninger, McCarthy Trenching's 'Christmas Song' with Jackson Browne and, most recently, The Handsome Family's 'So Much Wine' in 2022, with all proceeds going to organizations doing essential community work. Boygenius also released a Christmas charity cover, releasing a version of Irish traditional 'The Parting Glass' with Ye Vagabonds in 2023.

Bridgers is currently on her critically lauded The Lost Tour, in support of her 7-time GRAMMY Award nominated album Lost Weekend. The Lost Tour is one of the most acclaimed live shows of the year, earning glowing reviews across the country for both Phoebe's performance and the tour's dazzling production. It's an impressively intimate show that manages to command pin-drop rapt attention in some of the largest venues in the world.

All Tour Dates

November:

11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.24.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live #

11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro #

11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE #

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

December:

12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.2.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena #

12.6.26 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome #

12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

12.10.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena #

12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

February:

02.17.27 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center *

02.18.27 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena *

02.20.27 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

02.21.27 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

02.23.27 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

02.26.27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

02.28.27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^

(* with Grouper)

(^ with Paper Wings)

March:

03.02.27 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

03.04.27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

03.06.27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

03.07.27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena ^

03.09.27 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center ^

03.10.27 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena ^

03.12.27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

03.16.27 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

03.17.27 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

03.19.27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ^

03.21.27 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum ^

03.23.27 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell ^

03.25.27 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

(^ with Paper Wings)

April:

04.10.27 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04.17.27 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04.22.27 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena +

04.24.27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center +

04.27.27 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +

(+ with Christian Lee Hutson)

May:

05.04.27 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +

05.13.27 — Mexico City, CDMX @ Palacio de los Deportes +

(+ with Christian Lee Hutson)

Keep up with Phoebe Bridgers: Web





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