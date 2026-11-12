Phoebe Bridgers Announces Additional 2027 North American Dates for The Lost Tour

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Following a sold-out and critically lauded first leg of The Lost Tour, Phoebe Bridgers has announced additional North American dates for 2027. The second leg will kick off in Portland at the MODA Center on February 17th and continue across the country, and into Canada, before finishing in Mexico City (May 13th). Support varies by date with very special guests Grouper, Paper Wings, and Christian Lee Hutson.

Phoebe Bridgers is donating $1 per ticket to National Immigration Project, which defends the rights of all people in the United States, regardless of immigration status. No portion of the ticket purchase is tax deductible. More at nipnlg.org.

Presale and On-Sale Details

Presale registration for all US and Canada dates is open now until Thursday, November 19th at 10pm local at PhoebeBridgers.com. The Official Artist Presale, powered by Seated, will be split into two separate days (November 18th and 19th) in an effort to mitigate queue traffic. Fans' assigned presale day will be determined by random selection.

Fans must register before November 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM local to be considered for the random selection on Day 1 of the Official Artist Presale. Only one registration is allowed per person. Fans who register after November 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM local, will receive a unique code that unlocks the ability to purchase tickets on Day 2. All registered fans will be notified of the random selection results via email and text message by November 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

The Official Artist Presales happening on November 18th and November 19th will begin at 10am local time, with both ending Thursday, November 19th at 10pm local time. The general on-sale takes place Friday, November 20th at 10am local time. For specific details for Mexico City presale and public on-sale, fans can visit PhoebeBridgers.com.

Phone-Free Show

Phoebe Bridgers has asked for a phone and device free show. All phones will be secured in Yondr pouches upon arrival. Smartwatches, smart glasses, headphones, cameras, and other recording or filming devices are not permitted in the venue. Guests will keep their pouches with them throughout the event and can access their phones in designated Phone Use Areas. Pouches will be unlocked at the end of the night. Guests who use recording or filming devices during the performance will be asked to leave.

The Lost Tour is one of the most critically acclaimed live shows of the year, earning glowing reviews across the country for both Phoebe's performance and the tour's dazzling production. It's an impressively intimate show that manages to command pin-drop rapt attention in some of the largest venues in the world. The sold-out European and UK tour begins on November 23rd in Dublin, Ireland. All dates below.

All Tour Dates

November:

11.23.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.24.26 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

11.26.26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live #

11.27.26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro #

11.28.26 — Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE #

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

December:

12.1.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.2.26 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #

12.4.26 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena #

12.5.26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

12.7.26 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

12.8.26 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle #

12.9.26 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom #

12.11.26 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

12.12.26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena #

(# with Isaac Wood + Anaïs)

February:

02.17.27 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center *

02.18.27 — Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena *

02.20.27 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

02.23.27 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

02.26.27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

02.28.27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^

(* with Grouper) (^ with Paper Wings)

March:

03.02.27 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

03.04.27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

03.06.27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

03.07.27 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena ^

03.09.27 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center ^

03.10.27 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena ^

03.12.27 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

03.16.27 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

03.19.27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ^

03.21.27 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum ^

03.23.27 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball ^

03.25.27 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

(^ with Paper Wings)

April:

04.10.27 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04.17.27 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04.22.27 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena +

04.24.27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center +

04.27.27 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +

(+ with Christian Lee Hutson)

May:

05.04.27 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +

05.13.27 — Mexico City, CDMX @ Palacio de los Deportes +

(+ with Christian Lee Hutson)

Photo Credit: Wes Ellis. Download high res HERE.









Photo Credit: Wes Ellis. Download high res HERE.

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