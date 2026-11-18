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Philip Frobos, the vocalist and bassist of Atlanta band Omni, today shared his new single 'Fulton County Stadium at 8:05 AM,' featuring lead guitar and backing vocals from Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher. The latest preview of Frobos's second solo album Taste for the Unsavory (due out January 29th via Danger Collective Records and Upset The Rhythm), the track provides a striking, charged backdrop for his clever and cheeky songwriting.

'This song features the demolition of Fulton County Stadium, where the Atlanta Braves played from 1966-1996, which I remember watching on TV as a child,' Frobos says. 'The lyrics comment on terrible modern communication and the sick little etiquette that we've all learned with smartphones and socials, keeping our non-confrontational/passive aggressive relationships afloat.'

'Fulton County Stadium at 8:05 AM' is available to stream at all DSPs here. Taste for the Unsavory is available for pre-save.

The album's rhythmic lead single/video 'The Handoff' (feat. Gustaf's Lydia Gammill) earned press from Rolling Stone (Songs You Need to Know), Stereogum, Creem (playlist), Northern Transmissions, and more.

When he's not busy traveling with Omni, Frobos can be found around town performing solo while shaving his face, wearing tailored suits, and making martinis on stage. The follow-up to his 2021 solo debut LP Vague Enough to Satisfy (a soundtrack to his debut novel of the same name), Taste for the Unsavory steps further into the sepia depths of his storytelling of cosmopolitan and privileged, yet insipid characters. Alongside co-producer Rodrigo Avendaño (Soccer Mommy), Frobos expands the post-punk soundscapes hinted at in Vague… into a full dynamic range.

In addition to contributions from Kelliher, Gammill and Avendaño, Taste for the Unsavory also features Preoccupations' Matthew Flegel (guitar and backing vocals on 'Nautical Knots'), and artwork from his fellow Omni bandmate Frankie Broyles. The record comes adorned with a cocktail zine of original drinks and pastel drawings of each cocktail by Philip's wife, Emily Frobos. These accoutrements help to decorate a compelling batch of songs sung behind a facade that's known to go behind the bar and pour his own drinks during a performance.

Follow Philip Frobos on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Emily Frobos & Hillary Sutton









Photo Credit: Emily Frobos & Hillary Sutton

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