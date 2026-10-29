Phil Soussan Featured on METALSHOP, New Single THE MORE YOU TAKE Premieres

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Phil Soussan is the featured interview on episode 2644 of Metalshop, which releases on October 31st. Metalshop is also premiering Soussan's second single, 'The More You Take,' from his upcoming release Cosmo Fighter Part One, to be released on BraveWords Records on November 13th.

Charlie Kendall from Metalshop said, 'Phil Soussan is revered by musicians and fans alike... He's a British-born bassist, songwriter, and producer best known for playing with Ozzy Osbourne during the late 1980s. He co-wrote 'Shot in the Dark,' featured on Ozzy's 1986 album The Ultimate Sin. Phil seems to be a tireless force of nature, always balancing multiple projects with grace and his remarkable creativity. Cosmo Fighter Part One is just the beginning of something remarkable.'

Cosmo Fighter is a sonic roller coaster that forces listeners to reconfigure how they see the world. While it treats the listener with fierce respect, it plants subtle, haunting questions that linger long after the music fades. By the final track, the album clears out the background noise of modern society, leaving a profound, open mental space ready to be repopulated with life's true harmony.

Written, performed, produced, and mixed entirely by Phil, other than a few guest appearances, it was born from an unexpected moment of silence. Finding himself off the road and on a rare hiatus, he felt an aggressive creative pull, an inspiration calling him to once again venture boldly into the labyrinths of creativity.

Tracklisting

'Fading Out'

'The More You Take'

'Fallen From Grace'

'Please Don't Make Me Wait'

All songs written and recorded by Phil Soussan. Mixed and Mastered by Phil Soussan at Blue Cat Studios, Las Vegas. All instruments and vocals by Phil Soussan, except for the guitar solos on 'Please Don't Make Me Wait' by Richie Kotzen.

About Phil Soussan

For more than forty years, bassist, songwriter, and producer Phil Soussan has laid the sonic foundation upon which global rock-and-roll royalty has built its towers.

British born singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer Phil Soussan has been involved in music since his school years in London, where he excelled studying classical violin and composition. His most notable memory of those days was performing at a private classical concert for HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Since then from rock and metal, to commercial and mainstream, Phil has worked with some of the biggest names in music and has earned himself a stellar reputation. Named by Mike Varney of Shrapnel Records as 'the most underrated bass player in the rock/blues world' he has played with a who's who of artists. As such he has been the driving force alongside titans such as Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Billy Idol, Vince Neil, Johnny Hallyday, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, and John Waite.

As a songwriter, he is the master craftsman behind Ozzy Osbourne's mega-hit 'Shot in the Dark', he co-wrote Vince Neil's first solo album Exposed, and co-wrote guitarist Steve Lukather's solo album, LUKE. He followed that success by writing and arranging 'After You're Gone', the opening track for Toto on their Mindfields album, which earned a Grammy nomination.

'As a member of Simon Kirke's band on Swan Song Records we were managed by Peter Grant; that connection led to an invitation for me to play with Jimmy Page, who was in the process of igniting what was to become The Firm. After a one-off live TV appearance with an unrelated artist I received a call from Ozzy asking me to audition for his band. That was an enviable yet tough decision, whether to continue with Jimmy or to embark on a chapter with the great Ozzy!'

With that commenced a remarkable rock'n'roll rollercoaster ride. Submitting the song 'Shot in the Dark' as a last-minute addition to The Ultimate Sin album, no-one could have been prepared for the ensuing success. A Top-Ten single for many weeks on the Rock Charts, six months at #2 on the MTV music charts, a double platinum album and quite possibly the biggest tour of Ozzy's career, Phil found himself performing to many thousands of new generation Ozzy fans in sold out arenas world-wide. The now 150-million Spotify streamed song crossed Ozzy over into the mainstream, bringing Metal to the commercial masses, and the rest became history.

Jumping forward, and while currently anchoring the sensational rock band LAST IN LINE, Phil is turning the page on his most ambitious chapter yet.

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force Airforce, Lillian Axe, Colin Peterik and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built a home for artists, with a team that takes care of global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media and streaming opportunities. BraveWords Records says it will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which the label says attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was founded in 2000. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site has provided 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video content for nearly 30 years.









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