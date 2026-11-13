Phil Pickens Releases Single ‘Grandad’s Wine’ as Fifth Track of ‘Caution to the Wind’ Side A

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Indie folk pop singer-songwriter Phil Pickens has released his latest single, 'Grandad's Wine,' reflecting on memories of his grandparents. The new single finalizes his five-track EP and the first half of his two-part album rollout, due out in 2027.

With an instantly cozy and beautifully percussive introduction that consoles like a warm cabin fireplace, 'Grandad's Wine' transports to a place of comfort and familiarity. The release describes Pickens' way of telling his own story while making it sound universal as something special.

'There's nary a soul to prepare him for this / No lesson of God or science to teach a man to rest / Just hurts like hell and that's the simple fact / He's been sitting on the edge for his love to come back and take him home,' he sings with conviction.

Somehow both easy on the ears yet softly anthemic, the feel-good swell of the chorus is magnetic, leaving the listener feeling sentimental and sonically satiated with a story of a bigger picture of a love that spans generations and hair color. The X-factor of the track may just lie in the subtle yet effective horns throughout.

''Grandad's Wine' is a song about my grandparents, their life together, and the summers I spent with them in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Georgia,' Pickens states. 'My grandfather made his own wine—fermented, aged, and far too sweet—and spoiled the grandkids with candy and loud toys while his grandmother quietly kept her secrets. The song holds onto those memories: a garden, a bottle of homemade wine, a box of childhood keepsakes, and the hope that, somewhere beyond this life, they found each other again.'

The new song is the fifth and final single from Side A of Pickens' two-part album, Caution to the Wind, spanning 2026 and into 2027. Acting as its own EP, Side A unfolded this summer and fall with the songs 'Gwinnett Mall,' 'Walk Away,' 'Perfect Work of Art,' 'Lovesick,' and now 'Grandad's Wine.'

Regarding the unique two-part project as a whole, Pickens says, 'I wrote all of these songs at different times in my life, so releasing them one at a time felt closer to how they originally arrived to me. Rather than putting everything out at once, I wanted to let each song have its own moment and unfold throughout the year. That felt more intentional and meaningful to me.'

Reuniting with Grammy Award-winning producer James Frazee, Pickens approached Caution to the Wind with patience, building it from the ground up. Tracked live with a focus on feel over polish, the album explores memory, relationships, longing, resilience, and the quiet ways we keep moving forward.

About Phil Pickens

Phil Pickens writes songs that find meaning in ordinary moments, whose lyrics balance intimate storytelling with warm, organic arrangements.

Raised outside Atlanta and now based in New York City, the indie folk-rock songwriter pairs poetic storytelling with warm, organic arrangements that linger long after the final note, emulating his heroes in John Prine, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell to name a few.

Notable accolades include being selected by WFUV and NPR's Tiny Desk Contest as one of New York City's Top 3 Bands, and having performed at the Gibson Guitars New York showroom (formerly The Hit Factory studios). He's also had former residencies at Pete's Candy Store and Rockwood Music Hall, and was featured in tribute nights at Joe's Pub and C'mon Everybody. He's maintained a regular presence on stages including the Knitting Factory, Littlefield, Bowery Palace, and Union Hall, making a name for himself among the Big Apple's indie scene.

His previous releases include his debut album, Cathedrals, released in 2017, along with strings of singles since.

Rolling out as a two-part release across 2026 and 2027, Caution to the Wind is a record about finding meaning in ordinary moments, remembering where we've been, and recognizing the people who help us keep moving forward.

Photo Credit: Ryan M. Hunt



Photo Credit: Ryan M. Hunt

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone