Perennial to Tour West Coast Starting January 6 in San Diego Following MODERNISM Release

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Perennial is announcing West Coast tour dates in support of the new album MODERNISM, out now on Ernest Jenning Record Co. The upcoming tour kicks off on January 6 in San Diego and will include shows in Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle and more. Tickets are on sale now, and a full list of upcoming dates is below.

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MODERNISM features the acclaimed singles 'Ready! Steady! Go!,' 'Emma Peel,' 'Modernism,' and 'What's New On The Beat Scene,' which have earned praise from Bandcamp, The Big Takeover, Consequence, CREEM, NPR, Paste Magazine, Rosy Overdrive, Stereogum, Treble Zine, and more. The album was named Album of the Week by see/saw and Pitchfork's Nina Corcoran calling it a standout release. KEXP praises the record's 'anthemic, energetic rockers that really sink their hooks in ya,' while Bandcamp declares, 'Punk has never sounded so stylish, baby.' Stereogum raves, 'Both the craftsmanship and the energy level are remarkable,' and Vanyaland adds, 'Modernism feels like a classic.'

Perennial is sharp, quick, ferocious, focused. Their bruising, bombastic sets come and go before you know it: all over but the sweating. 20 minute marathons, on stage and wax. On MODERNISM, the New England mod trio's newest LP, that lightning-strike chic is devoted to a pocket-symphony rave-up — 10-songs built from all the keenest bits of The Who, The Blood Brothers, Otis Redding, Stereolab, MC5, Wilson Pickett, and Le Tigre. Op art to dance to. Mellotron loops bracket electric feedback squalls; freakbeat riffs tangle up beneath Stax/Volt hooks. The band's deep, eccentric record collections, turned into a 1,200 second action painting.

Formed in 2015 in Connecticut, Perennial is Chad Jewett (electric guitar and vocals), Chelsey Hahn (electric organ and vocals), and Ceej Wolf (drums). Focusing on both unforgettable live shows — frenetic, joyful dance-punk rites of spring — and studio-as-instrument modernist recordings, the band has built a cult of dedicated international aficionados, one sticky-humid basement show at a time. Touring tirelessly, they honed their Motown-via-Dischord sound to a keen, glossy point. With their longtime producer Chris Teti (The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die), Perennial has added layer after layer to their sharp mod collage: free jazz, ambient electronica, big beat, dub, Musique concrète, all within explosive 90-second sprints.

MODERNISM is their best/catchiest/densest LP yet. The hooks pile high and stick fast atop dance floor strata of fuzz bass, tambourine, and Vox Continental organ jabs. Modernism marries the experimental to the ecstatic, the impressionistic to the incendiary. Available September 18th via Ernest Jenning Record Co. (US and International) and Safe Suburban Home (UK), MODERNISM is a new benchmark for one of punk music's most intrepid aesthetic explorers.

Earlier this year, the band released the single and video for 'Ready! Steady! Go!' ahead of the album.

Tour Dates

January 06 - San Diego CA @ The Banshee

January 07 - Los Angeles CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse

January 08 - Oakland CA @ Thee Stork Club

January 09 - Redding CA @ The Dip

January 10 - Eugene OR @ John Henry's

January 12 - Portland OR @ Off Beat

January 13 - Seattle WA @ Belltown Yacht Club

January 14 - Bellingham WA @ The Shakedown

Tracklist

1. Modernism

2. Perennial '65

3. Cloak & Dagger

4. Me and The Magpie

5. Granny Smith Apple

6. The Shadow

7. What's New On The Beat Scene

8. Baby, Are You Abstract?

9. Ready! Steady! Go!

10. Emma Peel

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

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