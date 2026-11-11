Pen Pin to Release Debut Album PONY UP, a Breezy Indie Pop Record About Friendship and Healing

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Los Angeles-based indie pop duo Pen Pin has released its debut album, Pony Up, a 12-track collection inspired by finding joy in the moment, friendship and healing. Emily Moore of the band overcame breast cancer during the time the album was made.

Pen Pin is the music project from songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Jeni Magaña and Emily Moore. The duo met on tour with Mitski and have created a DIY musical project, with the two playing almost all of the instruments on the album and self-producing it as well. Both are well known touring musicians: Moore has performed and toured alongside Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Fun and Gracie Abrams (opening the Taylor Swift Eras tour), and Magaña has performed alongside Mitski, Ella Vos and more.

The duo are both acclaimed in their own right for their solo works as Magana and Total Brutal, as well as for their collaborations and session and tour performances with artists including Mitski, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Charli xcx, Good Neighbours, Lady Lamb, Jade Bird and others.

Originally meeting while touring with Mitski, the duo's fast friendship and joyful, natural chemistry inspired them to channel their mutual love of vintage pop into the creation of their debut album. As shown at their live shows and on singles like 'Fringe' and 'The Boredom,' the result of this 'pen pinspiration' is a chill, hazy, retro sound that feels like lounging by a Palm Desert pool as afternoon becomes dusk.

The album is a celebration of finding joy in the moment, friendship, and healing. Jeni shares, 'The definition we have chosen for Pony Up is to acquire as many ponies as possible. By this we mean to take every opportunity to add whimsy and fun into life. It is not always easy to prioritize joy in a day or month or year full of responsibilities and disappointments and we hope putting on our record and having a personal dance party reminds anyone listening that joy is an act of self care.' She continues, 'This album is, at its heart, about friendship. We came up with the name Pony Up on a road trip together (Emily's first time camping!) and making this record together kept us connected even though we live in different cities. So much of the lyrical content are ideas bounced off one another, giving each other permission to take steps outside of our individual comfort zones and just have fun.'

For fans of: HAIM, Julia Jacklin, Wet Leg, Girl in Red

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