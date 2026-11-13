Payton Sullivan to Tour as Sole Support for Sugarland's Ride or Die Tour Through November 21

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Heartbreak has a way of bringing the girls together, and country artist Payton Sullivan is picking up the pieces one sip of rosé at a time. 'Talkin' Bout My Girls' celebrates the irreplaceable bond between women who show up, support each other, and find a reason to laugh through the tears. The song is available to listen to here, and the accompanying music video, featuring her sisters, is below.

'Everyone knows 'My Girl' as a love song, but when I heard it, I thought about the girls who've been there for me no matter what! My three sisters (my best friends) – the ones who stay up with me until 2 a.m. That's a love story too, and I wanted to give them their own anthem,' shares Sullivan. 'The best part of currently performing this one on tour is watching the crowd figure it out. You can see it click when they realize what song it's built on, and then everybody's grabbing their girls and singing along. It turns into this big friendship moment every night.'

Sullivan was inspired by and interpolates The Temptations' signature hit 'My Girl.' Her co-writers for 'Talkin' Bout My Girls' include William Robinson Jr., Ronald White, Rob Hatch, and David 'Messy' Mescon (also the producer). The song follows 'F150' and the announcement of the songwriter-artist's signing with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

She is currently the sole direct support for GRAMMY Award-winning duo Sugarland's Ride or Die Tour. The billing is full circle for Sullivan, sparked by an unexpected meeting with Kristian Bush at the 2024 Hawai'i Songwriting Festival in Hawai'i Island (the Big Island). She was raised on Sugarland, thanks to her mother, and claimed their hit 'Something More' as her first karaoke song, which she now

during Sugarland's set. Rolling through the fall, the Ride or Die Tour wraps November 21 in Grand Prairie, TX. Remaining tour dates and ticketing information are available at PaytonSullivan.com

Featured in this year's Most Beautiful People issue, Nashville Lifestyles says, 'Payton Sullivan is carving out her own artistic lane.' Blending Southern storytelling with Aloha spirit, she is redefining what country music sounds like from the shores of Hawai'i. Born in Florida and raised near Nashville, she rebuilt her life and musical identity on an island ranch after a life-altering breakup. She has opened for Chase Matthew, Eli Young Band, Midland, and Redferrin. She is now balancing the Sugarland tour with studio time on her forthcoming debut project, for which Bush has signed on as producer.

Fans can follow Sullivan on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Michael Caputo









Photo Credit: Michael Caputo

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